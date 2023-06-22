Politics

Maximum hypocrisy, minimum sincerity: Congress takes dig at PM Modi

Congress has taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's bust in the United Nations headquarters.
Modi is on a state visit to the US on the invitation of President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. He is also scheduled to address the joint session of the US Congress in Washington.
Congress has taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's bust in the United Nations headquarters.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet on Wednesday said: "Regardless of Prachar Mantri's "maximum hypocrisy, minimum sincerity" and efforts to legitimise the Godse ideology, Gandhiji will continue to inspire us to keep up the struggle to save the Republic, preserve the Constitution and protect democratic institutions, values and modes of governance."

He made the remarks while responding to a tweet by the Prime Minister Modi.

Modi in a tweet had said: "Had the honour of paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust in the UN Headquarter. His enduring message of peace, non-violence and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon for the world."

The Prime Minister also led the yoga session at the UN headquarters later on Wednesday, where he had arrived on June 20 as part of his three-day state visit to the US.

Modi is on a state visit to the US on the invitation of President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. He is also scheduled to address the joint session of the US Congress in Washington.

