Sonia to attend second Oppn meet in B'luru along with 24 parties

According to the sources, an invitation of the meeting has also been extended to the MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani).

The meeting will be hosted by Karnataka Chief MInister Siddaramaiah.

The sources said that Sonia Gandhi will attend the meeting after she was invited by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the first meeting that took place in Patna on June 23, Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and several others had attended it.