Operation Hast: 15 plus leaders from BJP, JD-S join Congress in Karnataka

More than 15 prominent leaders and former corporators from BJP and JD-S joined Karnataka's ruling Congress n Bengaluru on Friday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The function was held at the Bharat Jodo Auditorium at the party office here.

Former Deputy Mayor L. Srinivas, Prasad Babu, and former taluk panchayat member Anjinappa were among the main leaders.

Shivakumar gave them Congress flags and welcomed them to the party.

After pulling in BJP and JD-S leaders from Yeshwantpur and R R Nagar constituencies in Bengaluru, this is the third major operation carried out by the Congress.

Srinivas, after joining the Congress, said that he worked for the BJP for 33 years.