Non-bailable warrant issued against Amar Mani Tripathi in 2001 kidnapping case

There is more trouble brewing for former Minister Amar Mani Tripathi who was recently released from jail after serving a major part of his life sentence for the murder of a poetess Madhumita Shukla.

The chief judicial magistrate, MP/MLA court Basti, Pramod Giri on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Tripathi in a 22-year-old kidnapping case and directed the Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) to produce him before the court on November 1.

The NBW was issued after going through the formal report submitted by Gorakhpur district jail superintendent R.K. Kushwaha regarding the release of former UP Minister Amar Mani Tripathi.

The court also directed the police officials to form a police team for arresting Tripathi besides declaring the two other accused in the case -- Naini Sharma and Shivam -- absconding.

In 2001, a Class 6 student Rahul Gupta, the son of a businessman Dharmaraj Gupta, was kidnapped while he was on his way to a school in Basti district.

The Basti police found the boy at the Lucknow residence of Amar Mani Tripathi, who was an MLA from Nautanwa seat in Maharajganj district then.

His name came up as an accused in the case that was lodged by the police. As per ASP Basti Dipendra Nath Chaudhari, the police were yet to receive the copy of the order and that the court’s order will be complied with.