Loksena Hind appeals to upgrade the electoral reforms to PM modi

By- SOUMYA JAIN

Loksena Hind extends its congratulations to the victorious parties in the recent assembly elections across four states. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged triumphant in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, while the Congress secured a significant win in Telangana. Loksena Hind acknowledges the success of these parties and congratulates them on their achievements.

However, Dr. Munish Raizada, the president of Loksena Hind, has raised concerns about the foundational issues persisting within the democratic system. Despite the apparent success of the elections, Dr. Raizada emphasizes that the current state of democracy requires immediate attention and comprehensive electoral reforms.

Dr. Raizada points out that the recent victories by the BJP underscore a concerning trend in which political parties have evolved into organized groups, resembling gangs over the course of several decades. This observation prompts a critical examination of the structural integrity of political entities.