Loksena Hind appeals to upgrade the electoral reforms to PM modi

Loksena Hind extends its congratulations to the victorious parties in the recent assembly elections across four states. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged triumphant in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, while the Congress secured a significant win in Telangana. Loksena Hind acknowledges the success of these parties and congratulates them on their achievements.
However, Dr. Munish Raizada, the president of Loksena Hind, has raised concerns about the foundational issues persisting within the democratic system. Despite the apparent success of the elections, Dr. Raizada emphasizes that the current state of democracy requires immediate attention and comprehensive electoral reforms.
Dr. Raizada points out that the recent victories by the BJP underscore a concerning trend in which political parties have evolved into organized groups, resembling gangs over the course of several decades. This observation prompts a critical examination of the structural integrity of political entities.
Additionally, Dr. Raizada highlights the significant influence of black money on political funding in India. While electoral victories may create an illusion of robust democratic processes, Dr. Raizada stresses the imperative need for upgraded electoral reforms to ensure the transparency, security, and effectiveness of the democratic system.
In response to these challenges, Dr. Munish Raizada issues a direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize and expedite the process of implementing electoral reforms in the parliament. This proactive approach seeks to address the underlying issues and fortify the democratic framework, transcending the immediate celebration of election victories. Loksena Hind emphasizes the urgency of these reforms to safeguard the democratic principles that form the bedrock of the nation.
