LokSena Hind stands with DTC retired employees.

LokSena Hind expresses its sympathy and full support to the protest by retired DTC workers for not receiving pension for more than five months. It is shameful and utterly insensitive on Delhi Government’s behalf that they have forced the retired senior citizens to come on street and protest for their pensions. As absurd as the situation already is, the kejriwal government continues to lie to retired workers for months and months that all the pending pensions will be given soon and from now onwards, pensions will be given on time. One month has passed since then, and retired DTC workers have yet to get their dues cleared.

Dr. Munish Raizada, party president of Loksena hind strongly believes that the situation should not have gotten worse in the very first place. This delay in releasing pensions shows that the Delhi Government has different priorities in hand. They are busy in increasing MLA funds for their leaders but are not at all concerned about the people of Delhi. The insensitivity and incapability of the Kejriwal Government needs to be called out.

LokSena Hind demands the immediate release of pensions and assurance from the Delhi Government that, in future, pensions will be given on time.