Global Election Year Ahead Lays Bare Strife Between East and West

South Africa’s ruling party is in its shakiest moment since 1994, when the then-newly elected president Nelson Mandela and his African National Congress Party (ANC) spelled the end of apartheid and ushered in a new era of majority rule. Now, for the first time in three decades, the ANC is at risk of losing its outright majority in the legislature. To stay in power, it likely will be forced to form a coalition with other parties.

South Africa may hold the title of the most industrialized nation in Africa, but it is by no means immune to the economic headwinds plaguing the post-pandemic world. With a one-third unemployment rate and power shortages sweeping the nation, younger South Africans in particular are turning away from the ANC as President Cyril Ramaphosa promises to root out graft in his party’s ranks.

In all likelihood, the ANC will stay in charge for the next five years, says Daniel Silke, a South African political analyst. But if the Democratic Alliance (DA), the largest opposition party, somehow scrapes together a long-shot victory, there would be "a substantial improvement in relations between South Africa and the West," Silke said. Unlike the ANC, which has long had close links with Russia and China, the white-led DA is built on a broad libertarian philosophy mirroring the U.S. and other major Western nations.

Silke said the ANC remaining in power could make way for an even stronger bond between China and South Africa.

"Given that we’ve had such a failure with our state-owned enterprises, there’s certainly more potential for China to assist the ANC government, be it in energy, logistics or transportation infrastructure," he said.

China has become a major investor in South Africa and other developing countries across the globe through Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative, a decade-old international program in which Beijing offers trade agreements, money-lending packages and infrastructure endowments to states in exchange, critics say, for undue influence.

Silke, speaking in buy-low-sell-high terms, noted that now would "certainly be a great opportunity for China to invest in a weakened South Africa."

Whether China will grow its already sizable role in South Africa, or the U.S. will gain more of an economic foothold there, depends on what ordinary South Africans think when they hit the polls next year.

Year of disinformation

In 2024, the world order hangs in the balance, and the still-incalculable threat of disinformation powered by artificial intelligence is sure to play a part in shaping it.

Joan Donovan, a leading expert on online disinformation and media manipulation, told VOA that voters all over the world will have to grapple with convincing AI-generated images and sounds. What makes that especially dangerous, she said, is an already volatile geopolitical landscape ravaged by wars and a pandemic.

"Causing confusion among populations when they are scared, hungry and broke can have disastrous consequences if those populations lose faith in democracy," Donovan said.

So, which antidemocratic meddlers should voters around the world look out for in 2024?

When it comes to election interference campaigns, Russia is "the leading culprit," the U.S. State Department warned in a leaked memo it shared with more than 100 embassies in October 2023. According to that report, Moscow is seeking "to sow instability" in democracies abroad by characterizing elections as "dysfunctional and resulting governments as illegitimate."

A study by Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center published in November 2023 predicts that in 2024, Russia, Iran and China are likely to interfere in pivotal elections across the globe, including in the U.S., using "memes, gifs, podcasts, video clips and influencers" on social media to propagate disinformation with unparalleled efficiency.

"For Russia, Iran and China, the next U.S. president will define the direction of conflict — whether wars might occur, or peace might prevail," the study’s authors wrote, adding that the 2024 race for U.S. president could be the first where "multiple authoritarian actors simultaneously attempt to interfere with and influence an election outcome."

Social media companies, for their part, must be held accountable, Donovan said.

In September, X, formerly known as Twitter, jettisoned its entire election integrity team, which was tasked with monitoring foreign influence campaigns on the platform. The European Commission recently announced days ago that it is investigating X for breaking EU law on spreading disinformation, alleging the platform isn’t doing enough to moderate its content.

"Meta has also rolled back significant improvements that they have made in the last decade on civic integrity and has laid off numerous research teams," Donovan said.

With internal oversight seeming to slowly vanish from some of the world’s most popular social media sites, reliable news is as critical as ever before in preserving global democracy, from Taiwan and the EU to the U.S. and beyond.

"Journalists are on the front line of debunking disinformation, often acting faster than the platforms themselves," Donovan said. VOA/SP