BLP President Dr Raizada welcome US Delegate visit to Dharamshala to meet Dalai Lama

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President Dr Munish Kumar Raizada has welcomed the visit of US delegate (That includes former US house speaker Nancy Pelosi) to Dharamshala to meet the Dalai Lama and Tibet's government-in-exile. As known to everyone, People's Republic of China annexed Tibet in 1959 and since then, the Dalai Lama and the people of Tibet are living in exile in the Dharamshala region of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. The visit came just after the US congress passed a bill called The Tibet Resolve Act where it has called upon China to engage with Tibet to resolve unsettled issues.
Dr Raizada suggested that the Indian government should be more vocal about the Tibet issue and support the free Tibet cause openly. -Talking about people to people's connection between Tibet and India, Dr Raizada said that Indians have a great affinity for the people of Tibet. Keeping these sentiments in mind, the government of India should show more concern for the plight of Tibetan people.
Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) fully supports the free Tibet cause and party president Dr. Raizada has been personally passionate about it. We demand the Indian government to work closely with the Dalai Lama and reach a decisive consensus.