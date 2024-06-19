BLP President Dr Raizada welcome US Delegate visit to Dharamshala to meet Dalai Lama

Dr Raizada suggested that the Indian government should be more vocal about the Tibet issue and support the free Tibet cause openly. -Talking about people to people's connection between Tibet and India, Dr Raizada said that Indians have a great affinity for the people of Tibet. Keeping these sentiments in mind, the government of India should show more concern for the plight of Tibetan people.



Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) fully supports the free Tibet cause and party president Dr. Raizada has been personally passionate about it. We demand the Indian government to work closely with the Dalai Lama and reach a decisive consensus.