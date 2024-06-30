BLP President Dr Munish Raizada welcomes LG'S decision to abolish DDC

Dr Munish Raizada:- Bharatiya Liberal Party President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has welcomed LG's move to abolish Delhi’s Dialog and Development Commission (DDDC). According to Dr Raizada, DDC was a white elephant. "Delhi’s corrupt and incompetent crooked chief minister had been treating DDC as a shelter for his cronies," said Dr Raizada. "DDC is just a white elephant and was a drag on Delhi’s tax payers"



Welcoming LG's decision to abolish DDC, BLP President Dr Raizada said the commission has had no productive output since its inception."It is good that finally that bluff has been called. DDC has had no productive output since its inception and was a holiday center for its employees,' added Dr Raizada.

Bharatiya Liberal party (BLP) is committed to practice people-centric politics and raise issues in the parliament that concern the common citizens. BLP is gearing up to contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election to establish a clean, people-centric and patriotic government in the Delhi state.