Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) to Contest on all 70 Constituencies in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) has announced that the party will field candidates in all 70 assembly constituencies for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections due in 2025. BLP President, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, said that Bharatiya Liberal Party has gained a lot of momentum in the last one year and is ready to contest in Delhi Assembly Election and with people’s trust, to form a people centric government in the state. He also said that the BLP's core agenda is to eliminate corruption from the governance structure and work for social justice in the state.

As part of its commitment to eliminate corruption from Delhi State, Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) has promised that the very first BLP will take after forming the government in Delhi is to set up an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) that will monitor the functioning of different departments of government. Party President Dr Raizada said that ACC is vital for bringing transparency and keeping check and balance.

BLP has accelerated its ground activity in Delhi and started campaigning for the elections. Party’s most active front at this moment is New Delhi (AC-40) and Sadar Bazar (AC-19) Constituency. From Sadar Bazar (AC-19) Constituency, BLP has fielded Meenakshi, who is social activist and a very known face of the Sadar Bazar Constituency. From New Delhi Constituency, BLP President Dr Munish Kumarn Raizada himself is contesting against the former Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal. “I will fight and win over an immoral, corrupt, unethical Arvind Kejriwal who is responsible for the miserable condition of Delhi state.”, said Dr Raizada.”, said Dr Raizada

