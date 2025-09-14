Lalu Yadav talking about corruption, a joke: JD(U)

New Delhi, Sep 14: JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, calling his anti-corruption claims “a joke”, and also accusing him of hypocrisy over his remarks against the NDA government.

Responding to Lalu Yadav’s social media post in which he alleged that the “double-engine government is soaked in corruption”, Neeraj Kumar told IANS that the former Bihar Chief Minister had no moral ground to speak on the subject.

“Lalu Yadav says he will remove corruption, what a joke! You aren’t even eligible to contest elections. You have been convicted in corruption cases, so focus on your health. Your political health is bound to get worse,” Kumar said in a strongly worded statement.

Lalu Yadav had earlier posted on the social media platform X, accusing the NDA-led Bihar government of fostering widespread corruption. Sharing a video of an anti-corruption raid on education department officials, Lalu claimed that the current administration needed to be removed, saying:

“Double-engine government means corruption upon corruption! This time, we have to change this corrupt system. Therefore, we will change the Chief Minister, we will change the government.”