Book on Bihar’s Journey From Socialism To Saffronisation

"This book is special in the sense that nothing of this sort has been written so far on Bihar. While it tells the story of the formation of Triveni Sangh, a forum of three caste groups in Bihar, it also tells the story of Tejashwi Yadav. Karpoori Thakur has also been a less told story. I have tried to weave in nuggets from his time. It has been extremely satisfying and fulfilling to weave together the great Bihar story, from Dr. Srikrishna Singh to Nitish Kumar with a lot of contemporary elements,", Santosh Singh, the author, said.