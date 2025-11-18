Rajdeep Sardesai Reveals PM Modi Called Him After Cancer Surgery—His Family Was “Stunned”

Senior journalist and prime-time host Rajdeep Sardesai revealed that Prime Minister Modi personally called him after his cancer surgery. The disclosure came during an interview with The North News, where Sardesai spoke about the unexpected phone call that left his family surprised.

In October 2025, Sardesai had revealed through a vlog that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier that year. He added that after a successful surgery, the illness had been dealt with. He spent most of the video expressing his gratitude to all those who helped him through the ordeal and advocating for increased cancer awareness. He also talked about the toll the news had taken on him – how it had made him confront his own morality.

Then, around Diwali, Sardesai received a call. When he picked up, a voice said, “Namaskar… Pradhan Mantri ji se aapse baat karenge.”

According to Sardesai, Modi checked in on his condition with genuine concern – the call came with no warning and lasted for 30 minutes. He said it was a reminder that political disagreements do not erase basic human courtesy.

Modi not only wished him a speedy recovery but also offered health and lifestyle advice. The gesture, he said, made a strong impression on his sister and son, who were present when the call came through.

“Wake up at 6am,” Modi advised him, “Always bathe with cold water.”