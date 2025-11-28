29 Arrested in Hong Kong Over Alleged Attempts to Disrupt December 17 Legislative Election

Under the Beijing-imposed election rules, the voter turnout dropped significantly in 2021 and 2023. Of the 4.47 million registered voters, only 1.35 million — about 30.2 percent — cast their votes in 2021, and dropped further to a record low in the 2023 District Council Elections, with 1.19 million voters turnout at a rate of 27.59 percent. Back in the 2016 Legco elections, the number of votes was 2.2 million, 58.28 percent, and in the 2019 District Council Elections, it was 2.94 million, 71.2 percent.

This year, the Hong Kong government has exhausted all means to boost voter turnout. In the initial stage, it took a popular approach by appealing to humor — using Cantonese homophonic puns of the words like “hair” (髮) and “law” (法) and comparing the Legco elections with changing hairstyles in its promotion videos.

As election day approached, the “patriotic” business sector was urged to grant a half-day “thank you leave” to encourage their staff to vote.

On the eve of the voting day, the government will hold a free concert with 70 artists, urging voters to cast their ballots. It will also set up extra polling stations and extend voting hours on December 7.

At the same time, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee labelled news and discussions about Beijing’s restrictions and blessings of candidates as “opposition forces,” “soft resistance,” and “external forces” that are attempting to sabotage the elections by discrediting the electoral system, and vowed that his administration would crack down on any acts of interference targeting the election.

Three major television channels, which traditionally organize election forums ahead of Legislative Council elections, cancelled their plans and gave way to government-organized forums. Reportedly, most candidates decided only to appear in government-organized platforms to avoid “misspeaking.” As a result, there had been an absence of policy debates emerging from the election campaign.

The law enforcement authorities have thus far arrested at least four individuals for discouraging citizens from voting through social media posts. In addition, as the city is covered with election posters, anyone who dares to tear them down could be arrested for criminal damage. Reportedly, among the 29 arrestees, at least five are teenagers.