Political Differences Set Aside at Billionaire Naveen Jindal’s Daughter’s Wedding; Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, and Supriya Sule Groove to ‘Om Shanti Om’ on Stage

The collective unity of Indian politicians is rarely seen on camera. However, a rare candid moment was recently captured at billionaire industrialist-turned-politician Naveen Jindal’s daughter's wedding. Clips from the ceremony went viral immediately, prompting quick reactions from netizens. The stage drew immense attention due to the eye-catching dance performances by the guests.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule were seen dancing together on stage. Their video, where they groove to the song Deewangi Deewangi from the film Om Shanti Om, became an instant hit on social media.

Reactions were mixed — while some praised their stage presence, others criticized their performance. Many users on X and other platforms also pointed out the unusual combination of politicians dancing together on the same stage.

See Also: Veteran Actress Jaya Bachchan Faces Boycott Threats Over Her 'Gandi Pants' Remark