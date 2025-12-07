Political Differences Set Aside at Billionaire Naveen Jindal’s Daughter’s Wedding; Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, and Supriya Sule Groove to ‘Om Shanti Om’ on Stage

Key Points:
Viral videos from Naveen Jindal’s daughter’s wedding show politicians Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, and Supriya Sule dancing.
Netizens react strongly, calling out political hypocrisy.
The billionaire Jindal family, one of India's richest, hosted the high-profile celebration attended by multiple MPs.
The collective unity of Indian politicians is rarely seen on camera. However, a rare candid moment was recently captured at billionaire industrialist-turned-politician Naveen Jindal’s daughter's wedding. Clips from the ceremony went viral immediately, prompting quick reactions from netizens. The stage drew immense attention due to the eye-catching dance performances by the guests.
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule were seen dancing together on stage. Their video, where they groove to the song Deewangi Deewangi from the film Om Shanti Om, became an instant hit on social media.
Reactions were mixed — while some praised their stage presence, others criticized their performance. Many users on X and other platforms also pointed out the unusual combination of politicians dancing together on the same stage.
One X user commented that with power and influence, anyone can be made to dance on stage, writing, “Power and money can make anyone dance.”
The Jindal family is one of India’s biggest business clans, with a collective fortune of over $36 billion. Jindal Steel & Power is spearheaded by Naveen Jindal, the youngest of the Jindal brothers, who also serves as the founding chancellor of OP Jindal University. Naveen Jindal is a Member of Parliament from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.
The wedding ceremony was attended by several MPs from various political parties. It reportedly took place at the Jindal residence in Delhi.
The billionaire family business is led by four brothers — Sajjan, Naveen, Ratan, and Prithvi Raj Jindal. The brothers also went viral recently at the wedding of Yashaswini Jindal, who married Sashwat Somani, son of industrialist and business tycoon Sandeep Somani.
The Jindal brothers' acts were widely shared online for dancing at the wedding. They grooved to Daler Mehndi’s hit song Na Na Na Na Re. Their dance performance was posted on social media by businesswoman Sangita Jindal. “It was wonderful to see all my brothers-in-law dancing together!” wrote Sangita Jindal on X.
Netizens have called out the hypocrisy of politicians, saying that all it takes is an industrialist and money to bring even the greatest rivals together. One user wrote, “Industrialists can make all political parties — @INCIndia @AITCofficial @BJP4India — dance together.”
Earlier this week, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of the rehearsals for the stage performance on her social media. She posted a photograph of herself with Naveen Jindal practicing for the sangeet festivities.
