Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s “500 Crore Suitcase” Creates Political Uproar; Congress Suspends Kaur with Immediate effect

Former Punjab Legislative Assembly member Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s recent remark about “₹500 crore in a suitcase” has caused a major political uproar. Her comment triggered a chain reaction that led to her immediate suspension by the Congress party on December 8, 2025.

Her controversial comments came after her meeting with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on December 6, 2025. After the meeting, she was asked why her husband and former Rajya Sabha member, Navjot Singh Sidhu, would not return to politics.

See Also: Congress’ Nehru Focus Under Fire As BJP Highlights Ambedkar Marginalisation

She reportedly stated that he would only return if the Congress party announced his name as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. She further added that they did not possess a “₹500 crore suitcase” that would grant him the position of Chief Minister.

This statement immediately created a frenzy in the state, prompting strong backlash from the opposition. They alleged that the Congress has been supporting “moneybag politics.”

Following her response, she was asked whether anyone had demanded money from her in exchange for a position. She asserted that nobody had asked them for money, but added “the one who gives a suitcase of ₹500 crore becomes the CM.”

Her comment triggered a chain reaction that led to her immediate suspension by the Congress party on December 8, 2025. Criticism from the opposition quickly followed, with the Aam Aadmi Party questioning whether the suitcase remark was directed at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Soon after her statement, an order was issued by Party’s Punjab President Amarindar Singh Raja Warring announcing Kaur's suspension.

See Also: ‘Sarkar Chori In Haryana; Bihar Could Be Next’: Rahul Gandhi’s Startling ‘H Files’ Charge