Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s “500 Crore Suitcase” Creates Political Uproar; Congress Suspends Kaur with Immediate effect

Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s “₹500 crore suitcase” remark created a political storm and led to her immediate suspension by the Congress party.
She clarified that her comment was twisted and insisted that no one demanded money from her.
Shortly after her suspension, she accused Punjab Congress President Raja Warring of corruption.
Former Punjab Legislative Assembly member Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s recent remark about “₹500 crore in a suitcase” has caused a major political uproar. Her comment triggered a chain reaction that led to her immediate suspension by the Congress party on December 8, 2025.
Her controversial comments came after her meeting with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on December 6, 2025. After the meeting, she was asked why her husband and former Rajya Sabha member, Navjot Singh Sidhu, would not return to politics.
She reportedly stated that he would only return if the Congress party announced his name as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. She further added that they did not possess a “₹500 crore suitcase” that would grant him the position of Chief Minister.
This statement immediately created a frenzy in the state, prompting strong backlash from the opposition. They alleged that the Congress has been supporting “moneybag politics.”
Following her response, she was asked whether anyone had demanded money from her in exchange for a position. She asserted that nobody had asked them for money, but added “the one who gives a suitcase of ₹500 crore becomes the CM.”
Her comment triggered a chain reaction that led to her immediate suspension by the Congress party on December 8, 2025. Criticism from the opposition quickly followed, with the Aam Aadmi Party questioning whether the suitcase remark was directed at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Soon after her statement, an order was issued by Party’s Punjab President Amarindar Singh Raja Warring announcing Kaur's suspension.
The statement read: “Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu is hereby suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.” Kaur had previously accused both Amarinder Singh and Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa of taking money from Tarn Taran by-election candidate Karanbir Singh Bhurj.
She stated that the candidate for the position of the chief minister must be selected by consensus. Kaur further added that the Sidhu family remains loyal to the Congress and Punjab, and will support any collective decision.
Her comments drew widespread criticism from the BJP, AAP, and even within the Congress party, after which she issued a detailed clarification regarding the stormy allegations.
Kaur in a social media post, expressed her disappointment over how her remarks were portrayed. She wrote,“I am shocked to see the twist given to a straightforward comment, which was meant to convey that our Congress party has never demanded anything from us.”
She clarified further, “when asked whether Navjot could become a CM face from any other party, I said that we have no money to offer for a CM post. Listen carefully.”
On Monday, just hours after her suspension, Kaur launched a fierce attack on Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, calling him “insensitive, irresponsible, morally dishonest, and corrupt.” In her post on X, she questioned why the Punjab Congress chief is receiving protection from the state Chief Minister.
Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the position of Punjab Congress president in 2021 after the party high command appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the state’s Chief Minister. He posted his resignation letter on X, stating that he could not compromise with the future and welfare of Punjab.
