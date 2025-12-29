The Price of Asking Questions

By Manoj Thakur

Karnal: In June 2023, a staffer at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal, handed over a document to journalist Rinku Narwal (37), a district reporter for a prominent Hindi newspaper’s digital section.

The internal letter, dated May 22, 2023, was sent by the Director of KCGMC to the Head of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics. It sought the names of faculty members to be registered under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, for conducting antenatal ultrasounds.

The letter stated: “Presently, no radiologist is available at KCGMC, and all the patients requiring USG [Ultrasound Sonography] are being sent to outside centres on government expenses. Pregnant patients visiting KCGMC, Karnal, requiring an ultrasound are facing a lot of difficulties due to the non-availability of the USG facility…The institute is earning a bad name despite having ultrasound machines.”

Following standard practice, Narwal said he verified the document and its implications independently through his sources within the hospital.

When he tried to get an official response, College Director Dr Jagdish Dureja didn't answer his phone. He further contacted Dr Himanshu Madan, the then Chief Medical Officer, who told him he was on duty in Khanpur and advised Narwal to speak to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) instead. The PRO, Jayant Kumar, did not comment on the matter.

This information formed the basis of a news report that Narwal wrote for his organisation’s website.

“The document indicated that despite having the required equipment, ultrasound services were being denied to the patients due to a lack of staff — which is what I filed in my report,” Narwal told 101Reporters.