BJP Decries "Anti-India" Politics After Zohran Mamdani’s Note and US Lawmakers’ Letter on Umar Khalid

BJP Lashes Out Against Zohran Mamdani’s Letter

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, the party’s National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said India’s sovereignty and judicial independence were non-negotiable.

“If any person supports an accused, comments on Bharat’s internal affairs, Bharat will not tolerate it,” Bhatia said. “Each Indian citizen has complete faith in India’s judiciary.”

He questioned the legitimacy of foreign leaders commenting on Indian legal matters. “Who is an outsider to question our democracy and judiciary? And that too in support of someone who wants to break India into pieces?” Bhatia said, adding that such actions were unacceptable.

The comments came after a handwritten note from Zohran Mamdani to Umar Khalid became public on 1 January 2026. Addressed “Dear Umar”, the note was delivered to Khalid’s parents during their visit to the United States in December 2025. A photograph of the note was shared on social media by Khalid’s partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri.

In the note, Mamdani wrote that he often thought about Khalid’s reflections on bitterness and the importance of not letting it “consume one’s self”. He also mentioned meeting Khalid’s parents and said, “We are all thinking of you.”

Bhatia also used the occasion to attack Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Gandhi routinely meets “anti-India forces” during his foreign visits and encourages them to spread “falsehoods” about the country.

“It is not appropriate for him, as Leader of the Opposition, to have enmity with India and maintain brotherhood with George Soros and Ilhan Omar,” Bhatia said, adding that the people of India would not forgive such actions.