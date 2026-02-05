PM Indira Put Her Full Trust in R K Dhawan, So Much So That Dhawan Controlled Her PMO Completely, Deciding Who Will Meet Her and Who Won’t

Relationship of R.K. Dhawan with Indira Gandhi

R.K. Dhawan shared an exceptionally close relationship with Indira Gandhi. He joined her secretariat in 1962 and soon became her most trusted aide. Over the years, he learned to anticipate her needs and often understood her intentions even before she expressed them. Ministers, bureaucrats, and party leaders depended on him to secure meetings with the Prime Minister, as he controlled her schedule and access.

Indira Gandhi trusted Dhawan completely and relied on him to execute sensitive tasks. He conveyed her instructions to senior leaders, handled confidential matters, and acted as her eyes and ears within the government. During the early 1970s, he also worked closely with her son Sanjay Gandhi and played a role in strengthening Sanjay’s political influence.

Dhawan’s power reached its peak during the Emergency (1975–77), when he acted as the gatekeeper to Indira Gandhi. He helped implement arrest orders, coordinated administrative actions, and ensured compliance with government directives. He carried the Emergency proclamation to the President and worked with senior officials to enforce it. Though controversial, he always defended Indira Gandhi’s decisions and remained loyal to her.

Before the 1980 elections and after the Emergency in 1977, when Indira Gandhi was out of power, Dhawan arranged meetings with spiritual figures to provide her emotional support. He approved the entry of religious advisers and supervised unusual rituals meant to bring political success. After Sanjay Gandhi’s death in 1980, he remained by Indira’s side and helped her cope with the tragedy.