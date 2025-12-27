The Story of Two “People’s Representatives” Who Hijacked a Plane With Toy Guns For Indira Gandhi and Called It a Protest. Did Democracy Win or Did Power Rule?

How Two Youth Congress Workers Hijacked a Plane

The flight was first diverted toward Patna and then rerouted to Varanasi. Inside the cockpit, the hijackers pressed what appeared to be a pistol against the pilot’s temple, demanding that the aircraft be flown to Nepal, but a shortage of fuel made this impossible.

The hijackers were soon identified as Youth Congress workers, Bhola Nath Pandey (27) from Azamgarh and Devendra Pandey (28) from Ballia. They shouted slogans of “Indira Zindabad” and “Sanjay Zindabad,” denounced the Janata Party government, and declared that the hijacking was a protest against the arrest of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who had been jailed following post-Emergency proceedings.

Their demands were sweeping: the immediate release of Indira Gandhi, withdrawal of all criminal cases against her and Sanjay Gandhi, the resignation of Janata Party Prime Minister Morarji Desai, and permission to address a press conference from the airport lounge.

The hijacking sent shockwaves across the country. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav, along with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, flew to Varanasi to negotiate. The standoff dragged on for nearly 13 hours, during which the aircraft became increasingly suffocating and water supplies ran out.

As dawn approached, chaos broke out when emergency slides were deployed and nearly half the passengers fled the aircraft. Moments later, both hijackers emerged shouting pro-Indira slogans and surrendered.

Then came the dramatic revelation: the weapons were toy pistols, and the “bomb” was merely a cricket ball wrapped in black cloth.