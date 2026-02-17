Arundhati Roy Withdraws from Berlinale Film Festival After Jury’s ‘Apolitical’ Remarks on Gaza Spark Controversy

The 76th Berlin International Film Festival – the Berlinale – sparked controversy soon after opening on 12 February 2026, when jury president Wim Wenders said filmmakers “have to stay out of politics” when asked about the war in Gaza and Germany’s support for Israel. In response, Indian author Arundhati Roy withdrew from the festival, describing the jury’s comments as “unconscionable.”

The incident unfolded during the opening press conference of the Berlinale, which is largely financed by the German federal government. The question was posed by journalist Tilo Jung to the seven-member international jury, chaired by Wenders and including Polish producer Ewa Puszczyńska, among others.

When asked whether films can influence political change, Wenders responded that “movies can change the world,” but “not in a political way.” He said that while films may change “the idea people have of how they should live,” no movie has changed a politician’s position. He added that there is “a big discrepancy on this planet between people who want to live their lives and governments who have other ideas,” and that films enter that discrepancy.

The jury was then asked specifically about the ongoing Gaza genocide and the German government’s support for Israel. Puszczyńska described the question as “a bit unfair,” saying filmmakers cannot be responsible for how viewers interpret their work or what political positions governments adopt. “There are many other wars where genocide is committed, and we do not talk about that,” she said.

Wenders reiterated his position, stating: “We have to stay out of politics because if we make movies that are dedicatedly political, we enter the field of politics. But we are the counterweight of politics, we are the opposite of politics. We have to do the work of people, not the work of politicians.”

During the exchange, the press conference livestream experienced technical difficulties. Some observers questioned whether the feed had been deliberately cut. The Berlinale later said the disruption was due to technical problems and apologised, stating that the full recording would be made available online.

The remarks drew immediate criticism.