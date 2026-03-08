RSP Sweeps 2026 Nepal Parliamentary Elections—Balen Shah to be PM

As counting continues on 7 March 2026, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is set to sweep the 2026 Nepal General Election, with Balen Shah to be the next Prime Minister.

Rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah has secured victory from Jhapa-5 in eastern Nepal in the elections for the House of Representatives, defeating former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli by a wide margin in what was described as a battle for the next prime ministership.

However, the contest remained utterly one-sided as Shah, the prime ministerial candidate from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), secured 68,348 votes against 18,734 votes polled by Oli, who suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the newcomer. The votes secured by Shah are the highest-ever in Nepal's parliamentary elections since the 1991 elections.

This is not the first time Oli, chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML), has faced defeat in Jhapa. In 2008, Maoist candidate Bishwadip Lingden had defeated him when the Maoists swept to a massive victory in the 2008 Nepal Constituent Assembly election.

When Shah, the former Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, chose Jhapa-5 — the traditional stronghold of Oli — to contest the election, many had questioned the move. But, that wall has now crumbled in the electoral wave of the RSP, which has won 61 seats and leads in another 61 constituencies out of 165 seats by Saturday evening under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) electoral system. The party is also leading under the proportional representation system, and if the trend continues, it could secure a supermajority in the 275-member House of Representatives.

Shah entered politics only a few years ago, much like his party. But public disenchantment with traditional political parties — including the Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML, and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) — had run so high because of their perceived underperformance and corruption that many voters appeared to view Shah and a new generation of leaders as a better alternative.