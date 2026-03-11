“Shame on You!”: Senior Congress Leader Mani Shankar Aiyar Pens Open Letter to Shashi Tharoor With Scathing Remarks on Tharoor’s ‘Amoral and Transactional’ Foreign Policy and Moral Stance

In an open letter published on 10 March 2026 in Frontline Magazine, Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar launched a sharp critique against fellow party leader Shashi Tharoor, accusing him of abandoning India’s moral and independent foreign policy traditions in favour of an “amoral and transactional” approach to global politics.

The letter, addressed to Tharoor in his capacity as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, was written after the Thiruvananthapuram MP appeared on India Today TV on 6 March 2026 to discuss the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In the interview with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Tharoor said India should prioritise diplomacy and de-escalation while recognising the practical constraints governments face when dealing with global powers.

He added that the conflict already has consequences for India – “We are a country with nine to ten million of our nationals in the Gulf… this really does affect their lives and their ability to do well, send remittances home,” he said, emphasising that India “can’t be indifferent” to developments in the region.

However, Aiyar said Tharoor’s remarks revealed what he called a troubling willingness to accept American power as a constraint on India’s foreign policy choices. “I was shocked to the core by your answers,” Aiyar wrote in the letter. “Your shameful espousal of ‘might is right’ has horrified me.”

Aiyar objected particularly to Tharoor’s suggestion that the government must weigh the economic consequences of antagonising the United States. During the interview, Tharoor had acknowledged the pressures created by Washington’s sanctions on India while discussing the recent 30-day waiver granted by the US, allowing India to continue purchasing Russian oil amidst the ongoing Middle East conflict.

“The problem is the consequences if we don’t,” Tharoor said, explaining that without the waiver Indian companies buying Russian oil could face sanctions affecting all their businesses. “There is, to my mind, a choice that has to be made.”

He also defended the government’s cautious stance on the war, noting that India has neither endorsed nor openly condemned the US Israeli military action. “I think you really have to respect the choices the government has made as choices that they deem at that point to be in the best interests of India,” Tharoor said.

For Aiyar, such arguments represent a retreat from the moral principles that historically shaped India’s diplomatic posture. “You argue for ‘realism’ to recognise American clout,” he wrote. “You seem never to have heard of, let alone heeded, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s call to never ‘bend your knees before insolent might’.”

Aiyar invoked India’s non-aligned tradition under Jawaharlal Nehru, arguing that the country should be willing to speak out against powerful nations if international law is violated. “You want India to be silent on this crime just because the Americans have a stronger military than us?” he asked. “Shame on you!”