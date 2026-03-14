“No Generation Holds a Monopoly over Patriotism”: Shashi Tharoor Responds to Aiyar’s Scathing Letter, Defends ‘Principled Pragmatism’ in Foreign Policy

On 12 March 2026, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issued a detailed public reply in NDTV to senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had earlier published a scathing open letter criticizing Tharoor’s stand on foreign policy. Tharoor rebuked accusations that his views on international affairs represent a moral compromise and defending what he described as a pragmatic approach to safeguarding India’s national interests.

The response came after Aiyar’s letter, published on 10 March 2026 in Frontline Magazine, criticized Tharoor’s recent comments on the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. “Your shameful espousal of ‘might is right’ has horrified me,” Aiyar wrote, accusing the Thiruvananthapuram MP of abandoning India’s historic moral stance in global affairs.

“Disagreement is a hallmark of a thriving democracy,” Tharoor responded, “but questioning a colleague’s motives or patriotism simply because they adopt a different approach to foreign policy does little to strengthen public debate.”

He objected to what he described as personal attacks on his motives and character and emphasised that his perspective on international affairs remains grounded in national interest and security considerations. “Recognising geopolitical realities and weighing consequences for India’s economy and strategic position is not ‘moral surrender’; it is responsible statecraft,” he wrote.

The exchange between the two leaders follows an interview given by Tharoor to India Today on 6 March 2026, in which he discussed the implications of the US-Israel assault against Iran. In that discussion, Tharoor had argued that while international law must be respected, governments must also consider the consequences of antagonising powerful global actors.

Aiyar interpreted those remarks as evidence of excessive deference to American power. Tharoor rejected that characterisation, arguing that India’s foreign policy tradition has always balanced moral positions with practical interests. Referring to India’s diplomatic history, he wrote that the country had often avoided moralistic posturing when vital national interests were at stake.

“India was similarly reluctant to condemn the Soviet Union’s violations of international law in Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan because we judged we had too much at stake in the relationship with Moscow,” he wrote.

Applying that reasoning to the present conflict in West Asia, Tharoor said India’s economic and strategic ties to the region require caution. According to him, the country has extensive stakes in Gulf states, including energy supplies, nearly $200 billion in annual trade and the welfare of millions of Indian citizens living and working in the region.

“To acknowledge reality is not to kowtow to anyone,” he wrote, adding that the US currently wields considerable power in global affairs and that provoking sanctions or economic retaliation could harm India’s interests.