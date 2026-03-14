“No Generation Holds a Monopoly over Patriotism”: Shashi Tharoor Responds to Aiyar’s Scathing Letter, Defends ‘Principled Pragmatism’ in Foreign Policy

Key Points
Shashi Tharoor defended his foreign policy views as “principled pragmatism,” rejecting Mani Shankar Aiyar’s accusation that his stance reflects an “amoral and transactional” approach to diplomacy.
The exchange stems from Tharoor’s comments on the US-Israeli assault on Iran, where he emphasised protecting India’s strategic and economic interests while still recognising violations of international law.
The war of words between the two Congress leaders highlights a broader debate within Indian foreign policy between moral idealism rooted in non-alignment and pragmatic engagement.
On 12 March 2026, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issued a detailed public reply in NDTV to senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who had earlier published a scathing open letter criticizing Tharoor’s stand on foreign policy. Tharoor rebuked accusations that his views on international affairs represent a moral compromise and defending what he described as a pragmatic approach to safeguarding India’s national interests.
The response came after Aiyar’s letter, published on 10 March 2026 in Frontline Magazine, criticized Tharoor’s recent comments on the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. “Your shameful espousal of ‘might is right’ has horrified me,” Aiyar wrote, accusing the Thiruvananthapuram MP of abandoning India’s historic moral stance in global affairs.
“Disagreement is a hallmark of a thriving democracy,” Tharoor responded, “but questioning a colleague’s motives or patriotism simply because they adopt a different approach to foreign policy does little to strengthen public debate.”
He objected to what he described as personal attacks on his motives and character and emphasised that his perspective on international affairs remains grounded in national interest and security considerations. “Recognising geopolitical realities and weighing consequences for India’s economy and strategic position is not ‘moral surrender’; it is responsible statecraft,” he wrote.
The exchange between the two leaders follows an interview given by Tharoor to India Today on 6 March 2026, in which he discussed the implications of the US-Israel assault against Iran. In that discussion, Tharoor had argued that while international law must be respected, governments must also consider the consequences of antagonising powerful global actors.
Aiyar interpreted those remarks as evidence of excessive deference to American power. Tharoor rejected that characterisation, arguing that India’s foreign policy tradition has always balanced moral positions with practical interests. Referring to India’s diplomatic history, he wrote that the country had often avoided moralistic posturing when vital national interests were at stake.
“India was similarly reluctant to condemn the Soviet Union’s violations of international law in Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan because we judged we had too much at stake in the relationship with Moscow,” he wrote.
Applying that reasoning to the present conflict in West Asia, Tharoor said India’s economic and strategic ties to the region require caution. According to him, the country has extensive stakes in Gulf states, including energy supplies, nearly $200 billion in annual trade and the welfare of millions of Indian citizens living and working in the region.
“To acknowledge reality is not to kowtow to anyone,” he wrote, adding that the US currently wields considerable power in global affairs and that provoking sanctions or economic retaliation could harm India’s interests.
At the same time, Tharoor maintained that his position does not ignore the legal and moral dimensions of the war. He noted that in a recent newspaper column he had explicitly described the conflict as illegal and called for an immediate end to hostilities.
“It is unfortunate that you seem to have missed this clear statement of principle,” he wrote, addressing Aiyar directly. “While the war violates the tenets we stand for, jeopardising the many other strategic interests we have with the US would be unwise.”
Aiyar’s original letter framed the disagreement as a deeper ideological divide between two generations shaped by different political experiences. The former diplomat, who is fifteen years older than Tharoor, argued that his worldview had been influenced by direct exposure to India’s freedom movement leaders.
Recalling his childhood encounter with Mahatma Gandhi, Aiyar wrote that his “moral universe” was shaped by the ideals of Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. In contrast, he suggested that Tharoor’s writings had long indicated a more pragmatic interpretation of foreign policy that prioritises national advantage over moral clarity.
Tharoor rejected the implication that younger leaders lack commitment to those ideals. “No generation holds a monopoly over patriotism, nor over the interpretation of Gandhi or Nehru,” he wrote. “The true tribute to their legacy lies in applying their values wisely to the realities of our time.”
He further responded to Aiyar’s reference to having once been “carried in Mahatma Gandhi’s arms” as a child. “One does not need to have been carried in Mahatma Gandhi’s arms to admire his legacy,” he wrote.
Tharoor also addressed several personal accusations made in Aiyar’s letter, including suggestions that he seeks favour with the Modi government through international engagements. Tharoor dismissed those claims as “a baseless slur” and clarified that his foreign travel is largely undertaken in a personal capacity.
“Aside from Operation Sindoor, where I was part of and led an all-party delegation, all my foreign travels are undertaken in a personal capacity,” he wrote, adding that such trips are neither organised nor financed by the government.
Despite the sharp tone of the exchange, Tharoor acknowledged Aiyar’s earlier support for his candidacy during the Congress presidential election and said he remained grateful for that backing. At the same time, he noted that he had also defended Aiyar within the party during past controversies.
The exchange marks the latest episode in a series of disagreements between the two Congress leaders over issues ranging from foreign policy to domestic politics. Aiyar’s original letter concluded by declaring a “parting of ways,” arguing that Tharoor’s views represented a fundamental departure from the party’s moral traditions.
Tharoor, however, suggested that the divide had already become visible through repeated criticisms directed at him in recent months. While acknowledging the legitimacy of policy disagreements, he argued that such debates should focus on ideas rather than personal motives.
“Disagreement on the ‘how’ of foreign policy is natural,” he wrote. “But to misread principled pragmatism as a lack of conviction is a failure of assessment.”
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