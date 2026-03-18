Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Political Landscape Heats Up as Opposition Congress Announces First List of 55 Candidates

With just days left for the Kerala Assembly Election 2026, the political landscape has geared up. The Election Commission of India released the schedule for the upcoming Kerala Assembly election, which will take place on April 9, 2026.

The ruling alliance, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), spearheaded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), announced its list of candidates right after the ECI press conference, giving it a lead. The Congress party, the main opposition to the ruling alliance, announced its first list of 55 candidates on March 17, 2026.

K.C. Venugopal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, stated that the list of candidates for the upcoming election was finalised after hours of discussion regarding the demands of a few incumbent MPs.

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In the first list released by the AICC, 19 out of the 22 sitting MLAs, including Indian National Congress (INC) leader Sunny Joseph, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, among others, are contesting. As parties gear up for the Kerala Assembly elections, all the major allies of the LDF, including CPI(M), CPI, and Kerala Congress (Mani), have already declared their lists of candidates.