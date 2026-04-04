Muslim Men Rearrested in UP’s Shravasti for Iftar Gathering Near Ashram Under Pressure from BJP Youth Leader

Eight Muslim men in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district were re-arrested on 24 March 2026, at the behest of BJP Yuva Morcha District President Hariom Tiwari. This comes days after the men secured bail in an iftar gathering case, with allegations emerging that political intervention influenced police action despite limited evidence and disputed legal grounds.

The arrests relate to an iftar gathering held on 19 March 2026 near the Sonpathri Ashram, located inside the Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Shravasti district, close to the India–Nepal border. The case gained attention after a second round of arrests took place soon after Tiwari met senior district officials.

According to a report by The Wire, Tiwari first met Shravasti District Magistrate Ashwini Kumar Pandey and later Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati on the morning of 24 March. Tiwari later said he was assured that strict action would be taken. Police arrested six Muslim men between 1-2pm the same day.

Those arrested included Jamal Ahmed, Irfan Ahmed and Sufiyan from Shravasti, along with Shakir, Sheru Ahmed and Shamshad Ali from neighbouring Bahraich district. Jamal Ahmed and Irfan Ahmed had earlier been arrested and granted bail on 20 March 2026 in connection with the same incident.

The first FIR was filed at 10:15pm by Maharaj Harisharnanand, a priest at the Sonpathri Ashram. In his complaint, he alleged that 15-20 people were having a non-vegetarian meal near a water stream used by the ashram for cooking, drinking and washing idols. He claimed the act hurt religious sentiments and alleged that leftovers were thrown into the water.

The accused were booked under Section 196(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relates to promoting enmity between groups and acts prejudicial to social harmony.

Around 20 minutes later, a second FIR was registered by forest official Radheyshyam Yadav. The complaint alleged that 15-20 persons had entered the forest area without permission, lit a fire and cooked food, thereby damaging flora and fauna. This FIR invoked provisions under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

Police arrested four individuals: Jamal Ahmed, Irfan Ahmed, Imran Ahmed alias Immi and Zahir Khan. All four were granted bail the same day by the SDM court.

However, on 24 March, police carried out a second round of arrests. Jamal Ahmed and Irfan Ahmed were arrested again, while Imran Ahmed and Zahir Khan were reported absconding during the second crackdown. The total number of arrests in the case rose to eight.

According to investigating officer Shahab Rao, the six men arrested on 24 March were granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on 28 March 2026.

Following the first round of bail, Tiwari publicly demanded stricter action. In a social media post, he criticised the bail order and called for invocation of the National Security Act (NSA), stating he would raise the issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Tiwari also claimed that the iftar gathering took place near a sensitive border area and suggested it could be linked to a “planned conspiracy” or even espionage activity. He acknowledged that his claims were based primarily on viral videos circulating on social media.

When asked about evidence of non-vegetarian food being cooked, Tiwari cited visuals showing kebabs and bamboo toothpicks, and a video showing individuals carrying a cooking vessel. However, videos reviewed in the case reportedly did not show cooking activity or disposal of food remains.

The first complainant, Harisharnanand, also acknowledged that there was no visual evidence of food remains being thrown into the water. He stated that the issue escalated after videos of the gathering were posted online, describing it as a matter of “honour”.