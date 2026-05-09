Who is Suvendu Adhikari, the Protégé-Turned-Rival Set to Dethrone Mamata Banerjee as the First BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal?

Suvendu Adhikari played a significant role in West Bengal’s Nandigram movement, which had a major impact on weakening the then Left Front government and advancing Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. In 2007, a protest took place in Nandigram village, led by Adhikari himself. The protest opposed the government’s plan to acquire over 10,000 acres of land for a special economic zone.

The Nandigram violence resulted in several deaths and casualties at the time. Several reports also alleged that Adhikari supplied weapons to Maoists for armed resistance during the Nandigram movement. The Nandigram resistance against the Left Front government was a major success, leading Mamata Banerjee to appoint Adhikari as the party’s in-charge for the Jangal Mahal region.

He emerged victorious in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, where he contested against Abdul Kabir Sekh of the CPI in the Nandigram constituency. Adhikari won by a margin of more than 80,000 votes. For years, Suvendu Adhikari was one of Mamata Banerjee’s closest aides, but he resigned from the TMC and joined the BJP in 2020.

After Adhikari’s landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly election, dethroning three-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, social media has been flooded with references to his political past and jibes at the protégé-turned-rival. Users on X began circulating screenshots from the Narada sting operation, in which the soon-to-be Chief Minister of West Bengal was allegedly seen accepting bribes.

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What was the Narada Sting Operation?