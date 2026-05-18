From Sex Tape to Alleged Affairs: 5 Indian Politicians Who Made Headlines For The Wrong Reasons

When we talk about politics, we think about governance in a society that follows democracy. We think about elections, power, and policies, but that is not all. Politicians nowadays, behind the speeches, rallies, and promises, also have to maintain a good public image because people are always watching. Behind these carefully created images, politicians sometimes do things that grab public attention in a negative way.

You must have heard news about politicians involved in scandals, affairs, and other wrongdoings around the world. In some cases, the allegations were proved, while in others only cases were filed, and sometimes they remained rumours that never left the public mind. In this article, we are going to list five such politicians from India whose names have been linked to such scandals. Let’s take a look at these five politicians.