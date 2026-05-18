From Sex Tape to Alleged Affairs: 5 Indian Politicians Who Made Headlines For The Wrong Reasons

When we talk about politics, we think about governance in a society that follows democracy. We think about elections, power, and policies, but that is not all. Politicians nowadays, behind the speeches, rallies, and promises, also have to maintain a good public image because people are always watching. Behind these carefully created images, politicians sometimes do things that grab public attention in a negative way.
You must have heard news about politicians involved in scandals, affairs, and other wrongdoings around the world. In some cases, the allegations were proved, while in others only cases were filed, and sometimes they remained rumours that never left the public mind. In this article, we are going to list five such politicians from India whose names have been linked to such scandals. Let’s take a look at these five politicians.
The first on the list is Prajwal Revanna, who became a major talking point during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Revanna got involved in a controversy after obscene videos linked to him went viral. The case created a major political uproar in Karnataka and was widely discussed on news channels and social media. The former JD(S) MP was later sentenced to life imprisonment till death by a special court in Bengaluru.
The case involved the rape of a 47-year-old woman who worked as a house help at the Revanna family guest house. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh and ordered ₹7 lakh compensation for the victim. Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, was convicted for repeated rape and misuse of power. He was arrested after returning from Germany, where he had fled following the release of the videos.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was once at the centre of a major controversy after a video allegedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman was circulated online in 2012. The video quickly went viral and sparked huge discussions on news channels and social media. Many rumours also spread claiming that the woman was promised help in becoming a judge, though these allegations were never officially verified. The controversy became a major embarrassment for the Congress party at the time.
Singhvi strongly denied all allegations and claimed that the video was fake and morphed. However, after the controversy grew, he resigned as the Congress party spokesperson and also stepped down from the parliamentary law committee he was heading. He had also obtained a court order to stop Indian media outlets from showing or distributing the video.
Gopal Kanda became involved in a major controversy after the 2012 suicide of former air hostess Geetika Sharma, who had earlier worked for his now-defunct MDLR Airlines. Geetika was found dead at her home in Delhi, and in her suicide note she accused Kanda and another person of harassment. The case created a huge political uproar, forcing Kanda to resign as a minister in the Haryana government.
Kanda later faced charges including criminal intimidation, forgery, and destruction of evidence. The trial court had also framed rape and unnatural sex charges against him, but these were later quashed by the Delhi High Court. In 2023, a Delhi court acquitted both Gopal Kanda and co-accused Aruna Chadha, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges.
While there has been no sex scandal or any such allegation surrounding Chirag Paswan, he has been involved in several controversies over the years. In one such instance, rumours circulated claiming that Paswan was romantically involved with actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. The speculation began due to their appearance together in the 2011 film Mile Na Mile Hum and their friendly interactions in Parliament. However, in an interview with ANI, Kangana dismissed the rumours and clarified that Chirag was only a friend.
In another controversy, Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board member Dr. Ranjan referred to Paswan as transgender in an Instagram video posted in 2025. In the video, Dr. Ranjan claimed, “Chirag is a transgender. He has hidden his gender. The whole country and the whole world know that he belongs to the transgender community.” None of these claims or rumours have been verified, but they attracted significant public attention and sparked widespread discussion on social media.
N. D. Tiwari became involved in a major controversy in 2009 when a Telugu news channel aired visuals showing him in a compromising position with girls inside the Raj Bhavan, where he was serving as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The video quickly created a political storm across the country, with opposition parties and women’s groups demanding his removal.
After the video went viral and sparked protests, Tiwari resigned from the post of Governor, though he officially cited health reasons for stepping down. He claimed that the footage was fake and politically motivated. Opposition leaders demanded a full investigation into the matter, and complaints were also filed accusing him of misuse of office and exploitation of women. The scandal remained one of the most talked-about controversies involving a senior Indian politician.
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