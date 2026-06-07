Four Horsemen of CJP: Who Are Now a Huge Deal

By Gopal
The Indian nation was once again hit by a wave of people coming together to oppose something that began as a mockery of the youth of the country, India. When Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant made a very controversial remark on India’s youth, things went too far. We have known for a very long time that if you strike first, the response is about to be very bitter for the other person, and just like that, the march was on. Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old male, or should we say a young male, struck back at those remarks made by the CJI Surya Kant. The fire rose when Dipke’s past instincts kicked in and eventually went on to form a party of his own, which we all know as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Well, Kant was the main architect for this title, or more like a parody of the very similarly named party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. The remarks were provocative and were enough to make the community burst with fire in their eyes, not just some community, but the young souls of the nation who are ready to even the odds. ‘Cockroach,’ the word that reminds us of Kafka’s Metamorphosis, seems very understandable in this context.
But who are the four horsemen involved in creating something that began as a parody and now became a huge phenomenon in India?
Abhijeet Dipke was born in 1995 in Pune. He belonged to a middle-class family, and later, after completing his early education in Pune, Dipke moved on to complete a Master of Arts in Public Relations at Boston University. Dipke is known for his satirical approach to politics, and he uses the youth medium, i.e., memes, to provide insights for youngsters and to listen to the problems they face. Dipke’s journalism skills paid off in the early 2020s when he worked with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of their digital campaign team. Dipke began this movement just by ironically saying, “What if all cockroaches come together?” Sometimes a sentence is enough to spark a few fireworks among the people. From the US to India, Dipke began to look like a transitioning figure for the youngsters. Within two days, thousands of members joined the party that he had founded just by a single tweet. Dipke revealed three official spokespersons for the party. Now that CJP (Coackroach Janata Party) was on everyone’s radar, Dipke deployed Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka.
Saurav Das, a 26-year-old born in New Delhi, India, became a spokesperson for the CJP (Cockroach Janata Party), known for his work on law, governance, judiciary, crime, and transparency. His works brought much attention from the television news media, such as NDTV in 2018, where he worked as an intern in the News Desk till 2019. He graduated in Journalism and Mass Communication and then began to write as a profession in 2020. His passion took him to the areas where he covered the uncovered stories. He contributes to many media outlets, including Al Jazeera, The Hindu, Article 14, and many such big names in the media industry. Das circles the court to demand accountability from the authorities; the reason behind his matter in court began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he approached the High Court and appealed to the Central Information Commission to speed up the appeals that are related to the urgent requests on the COVID-19 information. Das also researched American Companies that involved credit profiles within investment grade, creating ideas through interviews and research, which helped to build a stronghold for himself in the area of journalism. Das is also an activist; he co-founded Climate Action Front. In 2024, Das was among the “30 Young Indians Transforming The World’s Largest Elections In 2024” by the Young India Foundation. Das aligned with Dipke and others to be part of something more.
Vijeta Dahiya is one more name to be added to this quest. We may all know him as an associate of YouTube creator Dhruv Rathee, so let's begin with his past. Dahiya belonged to a farmer’s family, and at the age of 12, he was interested in theatre; with such a background, art is something he chose to be part of. Joining Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited in 2009 as a Business Intelligence Executive for the Demand Requirement Planning module of SAP-APO post his graduation, later it helped him to secure a government job where he served as an Assistant at the Ministry of External Affairs as a coda for his creative work. Alongside this, he was very fond of plays, and so he even worked on 15 plays; surely this helped a lot in his creative career in the future. Dahiya resigned from his government job and thought of being an actor like everyone else in Mumbai, but things didn’t go his way, so he began learning filmmaking. Filmmaking is every parent’s nightmare, and seeing their child go for it becomes a huge concern. This was the case with Dahiya’s father too, but there’s always the mother who shows support for her child; therefore, Dahiya began his career. From street plays in colleges to being an author, a director, and also a poet gave him a nickname, Gulfam. His writing samples secured his content creator career with Dhruv Rathee. Now we know how Dahiya became a spokesperson for the CJP (Cockroach Janata Party).
In his late 20s, Asutosh Ranka decided to be part of Dipke’s CJP (Cockroach Janata Party). He was born and raised in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He graduated from IIT Kanpur and also served as the President of the Students’ Gymkhana, leading the student affairs and campus initiatives. Ranka was a member of the Dramatics Club of IIT Kanpur. In 2017, he began his occupation with McKinsey & Company, Mumbai, as a business analyst consultant. He worked as an Associate Fellow in the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2019 and later got enrolled at the London School of Economics (LSE), London, to pursue his master's in Public Administration. Upon completing the degree, he worked with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in Geneva, Switzerland, as a consultant and became a Senior Associate in 2022. He joined hands with Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2024 Delhi Assembly election. Since 2024, Ranka has been part of Global Health Visions, India, and when he returned to India, he founded a citizen-led platform called Parivartan, which focused on political, social, education, health, and government reforms in Rajasthan and across India. In 2026, Ranka was involved in advocacy work on the so-called huge controversy over the NEET examination paper leak. And on 3 June 2026, he was announced as one of its official spokespersons
Four Names, One Movement, CJP (Cockroach Janata Party) has become a huge subject in India, labelling themselves as the Voice for the Voiceless. Dipke and his spokesperson have sparked a major movement among the youth generation of India, as it stands, CJP (Cockroach Janata Party), which began as a parody, is turning into a symbol of unity among the young souls of India.
[VP]
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