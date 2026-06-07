Four Horsemen of CJP: Who Are Now a Huge Deal

Vijeta Dahiya is one more name to be added to this quest. We may all know him as an associate of YouTube creator Dhruv Rathee, so let's begin with his past. Dahiya belonged to a farmer’s family, and at the age of 12, he was interested in theatre; with such a background, art is something he chose to be part of. Joining Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited in 2009 as a Business Intelligence Executive for the Demand Requirement Planning module of SAP-APO post his graduation, later it helped him to secure a government job where he served as an Assistant at the Ministry of External Affairs as a coda for his creative work. Alongside this, he was very fond of plays, and so he even worked on 15 plays; surely this helped a lot in his creative career in the future. Dahiya resigned from his government job and thought of being an actor like everyone else in Mumbai, but things didn’t go his way, so he began learning filmmaking. Filmmaking is every parent’s nightmare, and seeing their child go for it becomes a huge concern. This was the case with Dahiya’s father too, but there’s always the mother who shows support for her child; therefore, Dahiya began his career. From street plays in colleges to being an author, a director, and also a poet gave him a nickname, Gulfam. His writing samples secured his content creator career with Dhruv Rathee. Now we know how Dahiya became a spokesperson for the CJP (Cockroach Janata Party).

In his late 20s, Asutosh Ranka decided to be part of Dipke’s CJP (Cockroach Janata Party). He was born and raised in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He graduated from IIT Kanpur and also served as the President of the Students’ Gymkhana, leading the student affairs and campus initiatives. Ranka was a member of the Dramatics Club of IIT Kanpur. In 2017, he began his occupation with McKinsey & Company, Mumbai, as a business analyst consultant. He worked as an Associate Fellow in the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2019 and later got enrolled at the London School of Economics (LSE), London, to pursue his master's in Public Administration. Upon completing the degree, he worked with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in Geneva, Switzerland, as a consultant and became a Senior Associate in 2022. He joined hands with Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2024 Delhi Assembly election. Since 2024, Ranka has been part of Global Health Visions, India, and when he returned to India, he founded a citizen-led platform called Parivartan, which focused on political, social, education, health, and government reforms in Rajasthan and across India. In 2026, Ranka was involved in advocacy work on the so-called huge controversy over the NEET examination paper leak. And on 3 June 2026, he was announced as one of its official spokespersons

Four Names, One Movement, CJP (Cockroach Janata Party) has become a huge subject in India, labelling themselves as the Voice for the Voiceless. Dipke and his spokesperson have sparked a major movement among the youth generation of India, as it stands, CJP (Cockroach Janata Party), which began as a parody, is turning into a symbol of unity among the young souls of India.

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