SC Rejects Urgent Hearing on PIL Against Cockroach Janta Party for ‘Commercial Exploitation of Courtroom Proceedings’

The Supreme Court on 25 May 2026 declined to grant an urgent hearing on a PIL seeking action against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The petition, filed by advocate Raja Choudhary, sought legal action against the digital movement for “dangerous commodification of constitutional proceedings.”

Asserting that courtroom exchanges were being turned into “viral commodities” for commercial exploitation, the plea argued that the CJP name and campaign amounted to “selective extraction” and “sensational dissemination” of the Supreme Court’s remarks.

It further sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into allegations relating to fake advocates, fraudulent degrees and impersonation within the legal profession.

“There is no such grave urgency. We will see,” the Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said while declining an out-of-turn hearing request.

The PIL claimed that the CJP campaign reflected “organised commercial exploitation, trademark-commercialisation, monetised viral circulation, meme-based distortion, and algorithmically amplified digital commodification of oral courtroom proceedings”.

The plea further warned that constitutional proceedings risked becoming “media spectacle” shaped by “outrage algorithms, trolling cultures, meme warfare, emotional mobilisation, and monetised virality”.

It also sought action against those allegedly involved in “trade mark appropriation, monetised circulation, or unauthorised commercial use” of courtroom exchanges associated with the controversy.

When advocate NK Goswami argued that a “distorted and malicious narrative” detached from constitutional context continued despite the CJI’s clarification, the Bench responded, “Don’t take it so sentimentally.”