SC Rejects Urgent Hearing on PIL Against Cockroach Janta Party for ‘Commercial Exploitation of Courtroom Proceedings’

Key Points
A PIL filed in the Supreme Court sought action against the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and a CBI probe into alleged fake law degrees.
The Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing, with CJI Surya Kant saying there was “no grave urgency”.
Meanwhile, youth protests branded as Cockroach Rallies were held in Madurai and Coimbatore over unemployment, NEET irregularities and rising prices.
The Supreme Court on 25 May 2026 declined to grant an urgent hearing on a PIL seeking action against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The petition, filed by advocate Raja Choudhary, sought legal action against the digital movement for “dangerous commodification of constitutional proceedings.”
Asserting that courtroom exchanges were being turned into “viral commodities” for commercial exploitation, the plea argued that the CJP name and campaign amounted to “selective extraction” and “sensational dissemination” of the Supreme Court’s remarks.
It further sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into allegations relating to fake advocates, fraudulent degrees and impersonation within the legal profession.
“There is no such grave urgency. We will see,” the Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said while declining an out-of-turn hearing request.
The PIL claimed that the CJP campaign reflected “organised commercial exploitation, trademark-commercialisation, monetised viral circulation, meme-based distortion, and algorithmically amplified digital commodification of oral courtroom proceedings”.
The plea further warned that constitutional proceedings risked becoming “media spectacle” shaped by “outrage algorithms, trolling cultures, meme warfare, emotional mobilisation, and monetised virality”.
It also sought action against those allegedly involved in “trade mark appropriation, monetised circulation, or unauthorised commercial use” of courtroom exchanges associated with the controversy.
When advocate NK Goswami argued that a “distorted and malicious narrative” detached from constitutional context continued despite the CJI’s clarification, the Bench responded, “Don’t take it so sentimentally.”
The controversy emerged after remarks made during a Supreme Court hearing on 15 May 2026 concerning senior designation for a lawyer. During the hearing, the CJI referred to “youngsters like cockroaches” while discussing individuals allegedly entering professions through fake degrees and targeting institutions.
“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations,” CJI Kant said the following day. He clarified that the remarks were specifically directed at persons entering professions with “fake and bogus degrees” and not at India’s youth.
However, the controversy rapidly evolved into a viral social media campaign under the banner “Cockroach Janta Party”. The satirical movement, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, quickly gained traction online, particularly among younger users frustrated over unemployment, examination controversies and rising living costs.
In Madurai on 24 May 2026, hundreds of unemployed youths participated in a “Cockroach Rally”. The protest, jointly organised by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), began from the Gandhi Museum campus and ended near the Tamil Annai statue at Thamukkam Grounds.
Participants carried placards reading “We Want Work, We Want Life, We Want Respect” and described themselves as “unemployed cockroaches”. Protesters raised slogans against the Narendra Modi-led central government over unemployment, fuel prices and rising costs of essential commodities.
A similar protest was held in Coimbatore, where demonstrators wearing cockroach masks marched from Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School at Sidhapudur to Gandhipuram bus stand. Organisers said the protests were intended to highlight unemployment, alleged NEET examination irregularities, corruption and educational inequality.
The rallies follow a crackdown on the CJP campaign, with its accounts blocked by the Centre citing concerns over “national security”. Founder Abhijeet Dipke also claimed to have received death threats after the outfit launched a campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
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