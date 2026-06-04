Cockroach Janta Party Holds First Press Conference, Calls for Education Minister's Resignation Ahead of Protest on Saturday

THE COCKROACH JANTA PARTY (CJP), ahead of its upcoming ‘peaceful protest’ at the Jantar Mantar this Saturday on June 6, 2026, has held its first-ever press conference. Late Wednesday evening, June 3, 2026, three spokespeople for the CJP demanded for the resignation of the Union Education Minister over recent failures in the Indian Education system. In addition, an outline for the upcoming protest was also conveyed.

The major focus of the June 6 protest, as per the CJP, would be the slew of controversies that have erupted in competitive exams in the country such as NEET, SSC, and CBSE which has impacted lakhs of students. It seeks accountability from the government and Pradhan.

Who are the three spokespeople for the CJP?

Investigative journalist Sourav Das, author and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and former McKinsey consultant and AAP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka have been announced as the official spokespeople for the Cockroach Janta Party.

CJP Outlines Plans for June 6 Protest

At the conference held at the Constitution Club of India, one of CJP spokesperson, investigative journalist Sourav Das, said party members would first receive founder Abhijeet Dipke at the airport upon his return from Boston. Afterwards, the delegation will head off to Parliament Street to seek permission from police authorities for the Jantar Mantar protest.

See also: Sonam Wangchuk Backs Cockroach Janta Party, Set to Join Jantar Mantar Protest on June 6

Urging youngsters to participate, Das said that anyone, no bar, can be a part of the protest. "We have given an open call. Anybody can join us without a party banner. We are ready to have a dialogue with everybody, be it those in power or the Opposition," he said.

'We Are Seeking Accountability': Sourav Das

“Our main demand is that there should be some accountability in the system. A total of 8 lakh people have signed a petition asking for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. There is not a single answer from their side. Two officers have been transferred; this is not a punishment, as they weren’t even suspended. We are seeking accountability from the system. You have seen the support we are getting all over the country,” said Sourav Das, a CJP member and journalist, at the press conference.

Addressing the recent government decision of moving the chairperson and secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Das remarked that the decision was nothing but an ‘eyewash’ and that further accountability is needed.