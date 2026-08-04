'Can't Vote Always According to Modi': BJP Supporter Slams Party in Viral Video After Monumental Loss to Prashant Kishor in Bankipur

Viral Video Explains Why BJP Lost the Bankipur Seat

In the viral video, a man was giving a byte to DDN Bharat. When the reporter asked him the reason behind the BJP's defeat, he began by saying, "The biggest reason behind the defeat of BJP is BJP itself. BJP is not the same as the earlier Atal, Advani, Murali Manohar." He added that the BJP has become arrogant and now believes it can do whatever it wants. According to him, this attitude has started upsetting the party's core voters.

The man then listed several policies and decisions that, according to him, angered BJP supporters. He first pointed towards the UGC issue and said, "Now they want the UGC to come. Why did this happen? Was UGC an issue? Did anyone want UGC? No. No one asked for it. SC, ST or OBC, no one asked for it."

He then said that the government was trying to create divisions among Hindus. "Now when you are doing this, the voters are also watching you. Just because you have made roads, and gas is available with one click, doesn't mean you automatically get the vote." He added that development alone is not enough if people do not feel secure. "Life is also needed in this. If your life is behind bars, if your child's life is behind the bars of jail, then even if you get gas cylinders, will you be able to cook? You won't be able to cook."

The man also cited the Bharat Tiwari incident as another reason behind the BJP's defeat. "The Bharat Tiwari incident was also a big reason. He was a messiah for the poor."

When the journalist asked whether he was angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the man replied that he was upset with the BJP organisation itself. He said he had voted for the BJP three times because of Prime Minister Modi, but questioned whether that alone was enough anymore.

He explained that people cannot directly approach the Prime Minister for local problems. Instead, they have to approach their MLA, booth-level workers, or local leaders, but according to him, they fail to help. He said if local MLAs and party workers do not work for the people, then there is no reason to keep voting for them. "These people don't work. Who is earning? The people below the PM are earning. That's why I am upset with these people below."

He further added, "I am not upset with Modi. But every time I cannot vote only because he asks me to. He doesn't change the system below. He is bringing thieves into his party, giving them party tickets, making them MLAs. That MLA doesn't do anything for people or the party, yet you give him a position. Then you think people will vote just because you told them to? I have already voted for you three times."