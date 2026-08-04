'Can't Vote Always According to Modi': BJP Supporter Slams Party in Viral Video After Monumental Loss to Prashant Kishor in Bankipur

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ON AUGUST 3, 2026, the result counting for the Assembly by-elections took place in three constituencies across different states. Among all these constituencies, the most surprising result came from Bihar's Bankipur constituency. After decades of BJP dominance in the seat, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor defeated the BJP candidate, marking a major political upset. The election also marked the electoral
Earlier, the seat was represented by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. However, after his election to the Rajya Sabha, the seat fell vacant, leading to the by-election. At the end of the counting process, Prashant Kishor secured 64,151 votes, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes.
Amid these political developments, a video has gone viral on social media in which a frustrated BJP voter explains what he believes are the reasons behind the party's defeat in Bankipur.
In the viral video, a man was giving a byte to DDN Bharat. When the reporter asked him the reason behind the BJP's defeat, he began by saying, "The biggest reason behind the defeat of BJP is BJP itself. BJP is not the same as the earlier Atal, Advani, Murali Manohar." He added that the BJP has become arrogant and now believes it can do whatever it wants. According to him, this attitude has started upsetting the party's core voters.
The man then listed several policies and decisions that, according to him, angered BJP supporters. He first pointed towards the UGC issue and said, "Now they want the UGC to come. Why did this happen? Was UGC an issue? Did anyone want UGC? No. No one asked for it. SC, ST or OBC, no one asked for it."
He then said that the government was trying to create divisions among Hindus. "Now when you are doing this, the voters are also watching you. Just because you have made roads, and gas is available with one click, doesn't mean you automatically get the vote." He added that development alone is not enough if people do not feel secure. "Life is also needed in this. If your life is behind bars, if your child's life is behind the bars of jail, then even if you get gas cylinders, will you be able to cook? You won't be able to cook."
The man also cited the Bharat Tiwari incident as another reason behind the BJP's defeat. "The Bharat Tiwari incident was also a big reason. He was a messiah for the poor."
When the journalist asked whether he was angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the man replied that he was upset with the BJP organisation itself. He said he had voted for the BJP three times because of Prime Minister Modi, but questioned whether that alone was enough anymore.
He explained that people cannot directly approach the Prime Minister for local problems. Instead, they have to approach their MLA, booth-level workers, or local leaders, but according to him, they fail to help. He said if local MLAs and party workers do not work for the people, then there is no reason to keep voting for them. "These people don't work. Who is earning? The people below the PM are earning. That's why I am upset with these people below."
He further added, "I am not upset with Modi. But every time I cannot vote only because he asks me to. He doesn't change the system below. He is bringing thieves into his party, giving them party tickets, making them MLAs. That MLA doesn't do anything for people or the party, yet you give him a position. Then you think people will vote just because you told them to? I have already voted for you three times."
He concluded by saying "We don't want the BJP to go down. But the BJP is doing these kinds of things. The party is cheating its own voters. So, what should we do?"
Many people agreed with what the man, identified by several users as Brijesh, was saying. Several users commented that the BJP has changed significantly and is moving away from the principles on which it originally built its support. Some described the video as genuine feedback from a long-time BJP supporter who had voted for the party multiple times but now feels ignored by local leaders despite supporting the party for years.
One user wrote, "This is absolutely true. The BJP consistently ignores its enthusiastic and energetic voters. They offer no incentives, no extra protection, or respect. In their pursuit of masterstrokes, they consistently disappoint us while they continue to pander to the liberals."
Another user listed what they believed were the reasons behind the BJP's defeat, "BJP lost #Bankipur for these reasons—anger of upper-caste Hindus against UGC, SC/ST Act, Hisab Chukta policies, an incompetent CM, Ravi Shankar Prasad's 'cats and dogs' statement, and the Bharat Tiwari fake encounter. It's high time the BJP reads the signs and corrects its policies, or else it will be wiped out."
Another person commented, "True feedback. From UGC to fake encounters to the washing machine, he covered all the points." One more user wrote, "He is right though. @BJP4India MLAs and MPs need to stop using Modi's name to earn votes and do some real work. A lot of these people have criminal backgrounds. There is a big difference between the BJP of its initial years and the BJP today."
Another user added, "All BJP MLAs, ministers, and MPs are lazy, corrupt, and arrogant. On top of that, there are issues like donation theft, paper leaks, and many others that are emotionally and at the grassroots level causing distress to people. Yet the party's and its leaders' arrogance is only increasing. The party desperately needs to reform its work style and structure."
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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