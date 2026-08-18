Shehzad Poonawalla Resigns From All BJP Posts, Citing “Pressing” Personal and Financial Reasons

SHEHZAD POONAWALLA, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has announced his resignation from all party posts. On Monday, August 17, 2026, the BJP leader shared a resignation letter on his X account, wherein he cited “personal reasons” and "financial pressure” as the reason behind resigning from all positions and primary membership of the party.

Poonawalla is one of the BJP’s most visible and recognizable faces online and on TV debates. He says that he has submitted his resignation letter to the party president, Nitin Nabin, and requested him to officially accept the resignation.

“After long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP,” the 38-year-old said. “The events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision,” Poonawalla added.

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Poonawalla had previously tendered his resignation on July 30, 2026. However, it was rejected by the party as he was allegedly told to reconsider his offer, which Poonawalla described as “extremely touching” in his resignation letter.

“Without any sense of hurt and only with the sense of gratefulness, love, affection, and highest regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Party President Nitin Nabin Ji, senior leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and General Secretary (Organisation) Shri B.L. Santosh Ji, I would, with all humility at my command, once again thank the party for the platform and opportunities given to me in the last five years," Poonawalla added.

Poonawalla reiterated that the decision to step back from all posts of the BJP was taken owing to the “pressing” financial and personal circumstances. Announcing that he will now be switching to make a career in the private sector, the former BJP leader stated that he will continue to support the work and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party in whatever capacity he could.

“Like I said, I am only leaving the Vyavastha (organisation) not the Vyakti (people) or Vichar (ideology)," Poonawalla concluded.

Why is Shehzad Poonawalla stepping away from politics?

In a conversation with News24, Shehzad Poonawalla said that he has been considering resigning from the BJP and to step back entirely from politics to pursue his professional career since 2024. The BJP leader found it difficult to manage his role as politician alongside a full-time job.

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Prior to stepping into politics, Poonawalla had worked in the service industry and held a full-time salaried job. Eventually, he said that the decision ultimately came down to choosing either his job or political work.

“I have been planning this since 2024. I was in the service industry and had a salaried job, which I left. I gave 24/7, 365 days to politics. When I felt it was either my job or politics, I decided to resume my job,” Poonawalla said.

Despite stepping down from his role, Poonawalla said that his decision did not reflect any departure from the BJP’s ideology. He continued to view the party as a strong political platform, especially for young people and the middle class. Poonawalla also credited the BJP with giving him the freedom to express his views independently, adding that the party had communicated with him whenever differences or concerns arose.

“BJP never put a restriction on me from speaking my mind. In fact, only in the BJP can you speak independently. Whenever there were issues, the BJP would always call and discuss them. I will not work directly for the BJP, but I will continue to support its ideology,” added Poonawalla.