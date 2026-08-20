“Baba Ji, Don't Daydream About My Jawani or Bedroom”: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Baba Ramdev After Yoga Guru Questioned Her 'Gutter Generation' Remark

In the TV9 interview, Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Baba Ramdev was told that Kangana Ranaut had referred to Gen Z as the “Gutter generation.” Ramdev replied, “Unka qualification kya hai? (What is her qualification?)” The host answered that Ranaut is a Member of Parliament. Ramdev continued, “Unka bachpan kaisa raha hai, unki jawani kaisi rahi hai, unke pehle ke kaarname kaise rahe hain? (What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What were her past actions like?)”

He further added, “I don't want to talk about such people. Calling the youth ‘Generation Gutter’ is a sign of a corrupted mind.” Baba Ramdev further asked her affiliated party to take notice of the matter and take action.

Kangana Ranaut's Reaction to Baba Ramdev

On Wednesday, August 19, 2026, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and posted a story responding to Ramdev’s comments against her. She wrote, “Baba ji, don't daydream about my jawani or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi for false/fraud efficacy claims (I never got scolded by the Supreme Court), based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions.”

See Also: The Meme That Became a Movement: Inside India’s Cockroach Janta Party

In 2024, both Patanjali Ayurved co-founders, Ramdev and Managing Director Balkrishna, offered an unconditional apology to the country’s top court through an affidavit in the misleading advertisement case. According to The Times of India, the duo expressed regret for not abiding by the previous undertaking given to the Supreme Court and further vowed not to repeat any lapses in the future.

Baba Ramdev’s remarks against Ranaut invited a sharp response from the Mandi MP, who told him not to give her “character lessons.” She added, “Tumse toh bahut zyada behtar hai mera character (my character is far better than yours), no fraud detected here.” The story concluded with a nail-paint emoji.

Kangana Ranaut’s comments on the Gen Z protest invited several criticisms, including criticism from India Today anchor Preeti Choudhary.

What was Kangana Ranaut's “Gutter generation” Remark?

After the conclusion of the CJP-led protest, Kangana Ranaut referred to the reels from the Gen Z protest as “puke-inducing.” She wrote in her Instagram story, “The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once.” She also referred to the Hindu women who attended the protest, saying that they had adopted a Westernised lifestyle and could no longer be homemakers.

Preeti Choudhary responded to her comments, stating that the Gen Z women would not find her comments worth their time. “You passed blanket judgment on thousands of angry women who gathered at Jantar Mantar. They protested in solidarity and sisterhood,” she added.



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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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