Kangana Ranaut’s Gen Z Meltdown Followed by Feminist Preeti Choudhary’s Millennial Womensplaining: A Catfight Like No Other!

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BJP MP KANGANA RANAUT’S statement on the CJP protest and her remarks about young women calling them "ugly and corrupt," have made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Her rant, which began with an Instagram story and India Today anchor Preeti Choudhary’s response to it, has resulted in a catfight between the two women.
On July 28, 2026, Ranaut posted on her Instagram story criticizing Gen Z and condemning the language they used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP led protest which concluded on July 25, 2026.
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According to Ranaut, Gen Z women are westernised women. She referred to them as people who are not good at studies and are "ugly and corrupt," claiming they are not capable of becoming homemakers either. She further referred to them as the "gutter generation."
She wrote, "Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent make rebellious choices, express bold opinions, pursue unconventional career moves, and take accountability for their actions."
Her comments about an entire generation were not taken lightly, with several netizens trolling her and digging up skeletons from her past, including a video of her dancing at a Cannes after-party in 2018. Her remarks also caught the attention of India Today anchor Preeti Chaudhary and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das.
Calling Ranaut’s comments as “crass” Preeti Choudhary reacted to her comments in her show. She said that Gen Z women would not find Ranaut’s remarks worth their time. Choudhary also praised the actress for building her career at a young age and for always being known as an "outlier," "outspoken," and "unconventional" figure. However, she said Ranaut had taken a dark turn by using sexist language against an entire generation of “young Hindu women.”
"You passed blanket judgment on thousands of angry women who gathered at Jantar Mantar. They protested in solidarity and sisterhood," said Choudhary. She also stated that there should be no space for abuse but called out Ranaut’s hypocrisy for referring to the female protesters as "young”, “ugly” cockroaches. She continued, "In doing so, you have lent credibility to every misogynistic insult that has been hurled at you throughout your career, and there have been so many of them."
She also pointed out that Ranaut had singled out female protesters who had raised their voices, arguing that the moment they used crass language or abuse, it suddenly became a question of morality and a judgment of their dignity. Choudhary further referred to the pressure of having to remain dignified at all times as a burden that women have carried for generations.
Within hours of Kangana Ranaut's comments, the internet was flooded with memes and trolls, with several references to the actress' past feuds with industry A-listers. Ranaut had earlier referred to CJP spokesperson Saurav Das as "useless" and "unemployed," following which Das told journalist Barkha Dutt in an interview that he has been singled out by the BJP MP.
He further said that his friends tell him he "looks a little like a young Hrithik Roshan." Actor Hrithik Roshan and Ranaut were allegedly in a relationship that ended in a bitter public feud, with Roshan consistently denying that their relationship ever existed, while Ranaut claimed that they had an affair.
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Cut to the present, Ranaut shared her two cents in a video posted across her social media platforms, in which she addressed the media that had been criticising her for her latest comments on Gen Z. She said she refuses to normalise the behaviour and abusive language used by Gen Z in front of women and the elderly, calling it a shame for their parents and families.
Kangana said, "For mere followers, comments, and likes, these media people have sold themselves beyond all limits. I have also noticed that some feminists, who call themselves anchors, are doing bulletins and teaching me, 'Why should these women have the burden of dignity and discipline?'"
"Discipline me rehna ya maryada me rehna koi choice nahi hai. Bhonda pradarshan toh har koi karna chahega (Living with discipline and maintaining dignity are not choices. Anyone can choose to engage in indecent behaviour)," said Ranaut. In the video, she stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regarded as an "exam buddy" by many people and is someone who is widely respected.
"Koi unko dost maanta hai. Koi unko parivaar jan maanta hai. Koi unko bhagwan maanta hai. Aap kisi ki feelings hurt nahi kar sakte... Aap iss feminazi se pravahit mat hoiye (Some consider him a friend. Some regard him as a member of their family. Some even consider him God. You cannot hurt people's sentiments... Don't be influenced by this 'feminazi' ideology)," said the BJP MP from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.
Reacting to her video, Choudhary further slammed Ranaut for the language she used and added, "Your post directed at me is despicable." She clarified her earlier statements, saying that she had mainly called out the actress-turned-politician's comments. "I believe you have referred to me as a feminazi.
Kangana ji, you are a woman, an achiever, a Member of Parliament, and someone whose words carry so much weight. I urge you to replace that word with 'feminist,'" said Choudhary. She went on to explain that the term is an insulting slur with one of “history's darkest associations, used to demean women who advocate for gender equality.”
Later, Kangana Ranaut made another post on X, asking Choudhary why she felt disrespected. "If I ask you to display the same level of disgrace that the protesters displayed, whom you passionately support, then why do you feel disrespected? Isn't it hypocrisy?" she wrote in her X post. She also took a jibe at the India Today anchor, asking her to stop playing the victim card. She added, "I do respect women, but not those who mislead young and naïve children."
The exchange between the two personalities has gained the attention of several online users, with some criticising Ranaut and others supporting Choudhary's stance on the matter. One user on X wrote, "They pick these soft targets to prove they question both sides."
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
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