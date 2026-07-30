Kangana Ranaut’s Gen Z Meltdown Followed by Feminist Preeti Choudhary’s Millennial Womensplaining: A Catfight Like No Other!

Unravelling



On July 28, 2026, Ranaut posted on her Instagram story criticizing Gen Z and condemning the language they used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP led protest which concluded on July 25, 2026.

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According to Ranaut, Gen Z women are westernised women. She referred to them as people who are not good at studies and are "ugly and corrupt," claiming they are not capable of becoming homemakers either. She further referred to them as the "gutter generation."

She wrote, "Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent make rebellious choices, express bold opinions, pursue unconventional career moves, and take accountability for their actions."

Her comments about an entire generation were not taken lightly, with several netizens trolling her and digging up skeletons from her past, including a video of her dancing at a Cannes after-party in 2018. Her remarks also caught the attention of India Today anchor Preeti Chaudhary and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das.



Preeti Choudhary Calls Out Kangana Ranaut’s Attack on “Young Hindu Women”

Calling Ranaut’s comments as “crass” Preeti Choudhary reacted to her comments in her show. She said that Gen Z women would not find Ranaut’s remarks worth their time. Choudhary also praised the actress for building her career at a young age and for always being known as an "outlier," "outspoken," and "unconventional" figure. However, she said Ranaut had taken a dark turn by using sexist language against an entire generation of “young Hindu women.”

"You passed blanket judgment on thousands of angry women who gathered at Jantar Mantar. They protested in solidarity and sisterhood," said Choudhary. She also stated that there should be no space for abuse but called out Ranaut’s hypocrisy for referring to the female protesters as "young”, “ugly” cockroaches. She continued, "In doing so, you have lent credibility to every misogynistic insult that has been hurled at you throughout your career, and there have been so many of them."

She also pointed out that Ranaut had singled out female protesters who had raised their voices, arguing that the moment they used crass language or abuse, it suddenly became a question of morality and a judgment of their dignity. Choudhary further referred to the pressure of having to remain dignified at all times as a burden that women have carried for generations.



Kangana Responds By Calling Preeti a “Feminazi”