NDA Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Demanding More Speaking Time for SC/ST MPs in Parliament

Key Points:
Jitan Ram Manjhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns over SC/ST MPs not receiving adequate time to speak in Parliament.
The issue was reportedly raised by BJP MP Gajendra Singh Patel during an August 5 NDA MPs meeting at Manjhi’s Delhi residence.
The development comes amid Manjhi’s earlier demand for SC sub-categorisation, which has faced opposition from other MPs
THE HEAD of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Jitan Ram Manjhi, sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighting that MPs belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities are not given adequate time to speak in Parliament. As per media reports, the leader expressed these concerns in a letter dated September 16, 2026, and urged the Speaker to take necessary action in the matter.
Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Manjhi, who is currently representing the Gaya constituency of Bihar, is an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his letter, he referred to a meeting of NDA MPs held at his Delhi residence on August 5, 2026. He pointed out that BJP Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel had first raised the issue at the meeting, saying that MPs from the SC/ST communities are not given adequate time to speak during discussions on important Bills.
While speaking to The Hindu, Patel, the Khargone MP, said that this was not just his opinion and that other MPs had also expressed similar sentiments. He said, “This issue was flagged by many who were present at the meeting. I was not the only one to say so. Moreover, this was something that was discussed informally. Sometimes we get the opportunity, and sometimes we don’t. Of course, all parliamentarians want more floor time.”
Patel also spoke to PTI, where he confirmed that he had raised the issue and clarified that he was not saying that leaders from the SC/ST communities were not getting any time, but that they were asking for more time. He also said that more issues concerning the SC/ST communities need to be raised and that adequate space should be provided to MPs for parliamentary discussions.
Manjhi also spoke to The Hindu, where he clarified that the leaders present at the “NDA MPs Group Dialogue meeting” were not only from the SC/ST communities. He also said that these NDA meetings help NDA parliamentarians raise their issues and problems, which are then conveyed to the respective ministries by the leader chairing the meeting.
“At the August 5 meeting, Mr. Patel raised the issue on behalf of several first-time MPs from the SC and ST communities. Everyone should have the right to speak in Parliament. That is what I conveyed in my letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker,” he added.
Earlier in August 2026, Jitan Manjhi also made headlines over the issue of sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the introduction of the creamy layer within reservations. He said that the benefits of reservation were reaching only some empowered Dalit communities instead of those who actually needed them. Hence, he demanded sub-categorisation to provide targeted benefits to the most deprived and marginalized communities among the SCs.
The issue also led to a disagreement between Dalit leaders in NDA, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, who opposed the move, saying that sub-categorization would create divisions within the community. Chirag Paswan's views are similar to those of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, who also opposed the introduction of the “Mahadalit” category decades ago. Chirag Paswan highlighted that reservation is not based on economic status but on historical discrimination and untouchability faced by the community.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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