NDA Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Demanding More Speaking Time for SC/ST MPs in Parliament

Patel also spoke to PTI, where he confirmed that he had raised the issue and clarified that he was not saying that leaders from the SC/ST communities were not getting any time, but that they were asking for more time. He also said that more issues concerning the SC/ST communities need to be raised and that adequate space should be provided to MPs for parliamentary discussions.

Manjhi also spoke to The Hindu, where he clarified that the leaders present at the “NDA MPs Group Dialogue meeting” were not only from the SC/ST communities. He also said that these NDA meetings help NDA parliamentarians raise their issues and problems, which are then conveyed to the respective ministries by the leader chairing the meeting.

“At the August 5 meeting, Mr. Patel raised the issue on behalf of several first-time MPs from the SC and ST communities. Everyone should have the right to speak in Parliament. That is what I conveyed in my letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker,” he added.