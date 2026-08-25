YouTuber Ajeet Bharti Booked Under SC/ST Act for Allegedly Making Derogatory Remarks Against ASP President Chandrashekhar Azad

An FIR was registered against Bharti by the Delhi unit president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). The FIR, as per The Indian Express, mentioned that Bharti allegedly repeatedly made caste-based, abusive and inflammatory statements against MP Azad and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He allegedly made these statements on his public digital-media platform. The complaint further mentioned that the video and screenshots were the primary evidence submitted in the case.

The FIR further requested that the police investigation team obtain the original platform records, the URL, account information and several other relevant details that would be necessary for the case. The complaint alleged that the accused repeatedly made caste-based statements in a derogatory manner against the leader. The investigation into the case has started.

Ajeet Bharti Denies Casteist Remarks

As per India Today, Bharti responded to a comment made in the live chat box during his broadcast. The comment asked Bharti to get his sister married to MP Chandrashekhar Azad, saying that the reservation problem would then end. To this comment, Bharti said that this would never happen as he would never get his sister to marry a fool like Chandrashekhar.

Bharti allegedly also referred to Chandrashekhar as “Chamar,” which is a caste term, and made a derogatory remark against the leader, saying that “he wasn’t even worth spitting on.” Bharti then continued to make a series of sexually explicit remarks against the mother and sister of the person who made the comment. He also mentioned Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, following which the complainant alleged that he made objectionable comments against Ambedkar. After this, the FIR was filed against Bharti.

Later, on August 24, 2026, Bharti took to X and made a long statement explaining what had happened and that an FIR had been registered against him. He first mentioned, “If someone says about my mother or sister, with a rapist mentality, that he would get her married to Chandrashekhar, and I remain silent, then tell me, what kind of son or brother would I be?”