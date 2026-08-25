YouTuber Ajeet Bharti Booked Under SC/ST Act for Allegedly Making Derogatory Remarks Against ASP President Chandrashekhar Azad

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ON SUNDAY, August 23, 2026, a complaint was filed by the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) (Kanshi Ram) at the North Avenue Police Station, New Delhi, against social media influencer and YouTuber Ajeet Bharti. Delhi Police booked Bharti for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Nagina MP and president of ASP (Kanshi Ram), Chandrashekhar Azad.
He allegedly made the remarks during his YouTube broadcast on August 22, 2026, titled “SB79: Reservation Hatao Andolan Nautanki & More | Saptahik Bakaiti.” The FIR against him was registered under provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. In the video, he was discussing the issue of reservation and the Jantar Mantar protest.
Ajeet Bharti is one of the influencers online who talks about the reservation issue and demands reforms to caste-based reservation. Bharti also attended the protest at Jantar Mantar, “Reservation Hatao Andolan.” Chandrashekhar Azad’s party, however, has been critical of reforms to the quota system and the demands of movements against reservation.
An FIR was registered against Bharti by the Delhi unit president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). The FIR, as per The Indian Express, mentioned that Bharti allegedly repeatedly made caste-based, abusive and inflammatory statements against MP Azad and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He allegedly made these statements on his public digital-media platform. The complaint further mentioned that the video and screenshots were the primary evidence submitted in the case.
The FIR further requested that the police investigation team obtain the original platform records, the URL, account information and several other relevant details that would be necessary for the case. The complaint alleged that the accused repeatedly made caste-based statements in a derogatory manner against the leader. The investigation into the case has started.
As per India Today, Bharti responded to a comment made in the live chat box during his broadcast. The comment asked Bharti to get his sister married to MP Chandrashekhar Azad, saying that the reservation problem would then end. To this comment, Bharti said that this would never happen as he would never get his sister to marry a fool like Chandrashekhar.
Bharti allegedly also referred to Chandrashekhar as “Chamar,” which is a caste term, and made a derogatory remark against the leader, saying that “he wasn’t even worth spitting on.” Bharti then continued to make a series of sexually explicit remarks against the mother and sister of the person who made the comment. He also mentioned Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, following which the complainant alleged that he made objectionable comments against Ambedkar. After this, the FIR was filed against Bharti.
Later, on August 24, 2026, Bharti took to X and made a long statement explaining what had happened and that an FIR had been registered against him. He first mentioned, “If someone says about my mother or sister, with a rapist mentality, that he would get her married to Chandrashekhar, and I remain silent, then tell me, what kind of son or brother would I be?”
He further added that he did not use any casteist words against Chandrashekhar and denied the allegation. He said that it was clear from the video that he did not make any casteist remark against him.
He said that if a follower of an SC leader deliberately made provocative remarks about the daughters of Brahmins and directed them at him to provoke him, he could not remain silent. “Today, whether or not a person understands his fundamental rights, he certainly knows what the SC/ST Act is. So, when I speak, I know my limits—however unfair those limits may be—and I know what I can and cannot say,” he further added.
He further alleged that the Azad Samaj Party was putting pressure on the police to file the FIR against him. He said, “I know how much pressure members of the Azad Samaj Party put on Delhi Police's North Avenue police station to get this FIR registered at midnight. It will not stand in court for even two minutes. Not a single section will hold.”
He then further said that in the future, if someone makes similar comments on his video, he will respond to them in the same way.
On August 21, 2026, the Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA) took place at Jantar Mantar, as a massive crowd gathered and slogans erupted in the area. Hundreds of people gathered to protest against caste-based reservation, demanding that reservation should instead be based on economic criteria.
Many protesters who were at Jantar Mantar were detained by the police following the protest. Their main demand was simple: to replace caste-based reservation with economic criteria. The protest was initiated through an RHA Instagram page started by NEET aspirant Harsh Dubey.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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