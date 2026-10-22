Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai Slams Center Over Crackdown on Protestors, Reminds PM Modi of the Days When He Used to Reprimand Such Practices Under UPA Govt

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The post further read, “In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it. Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases.” He also mentioned how calling out for violation of any law in the democracy would soon attract you to the label of ‘Foreign Agent.’

Annamalai also added that he’s constantly under the radar of attackers ever since he has urged the central government to talk to the protesters during the NEET exam protests cementing the fact that he’s not the B team of the BJP.

Mentioning his under confidence in the leadership of the CJP, he said, “I might not agree with the tactics of the CJP, and I think many of theirs are misguided. But if you ask me whether they have a right to oppose/argue/protest on an issue that they think is important?

I would categorically say - YES.”

He then put questions before the central government and advised them to reply instead settling for the whataboutism.

Five Questions Annamalai Raised Before The Central Government

In the first question he asked about Jantar Mantar being de-notified as a protest site, just after CJP demanded permission to hold a protest.

The second point he raised was the powers of Special Executive Minister under section 15 of Bhartiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in which a state government can appoint a police officer or at least Superintendent of Police rank, or equivalent, as an SEM for specific areas or functions. He was directing towards biases of the ACP acting as SEM upon hearing of the cases related to CJP

In his third question, Annamalai asked about the cause of the SEM’s being late for the bail hearing of arrested protestors at Jantar Mantar on October 13, 2026.

“Why were 8 sureties rejected, and why was the person who came for surety subjected to cross-examination by the Special Executive Magistrate?” he asked in the fourth point.

He also did want to confirm, in point five, if any action had been taken on the use of pallet guns by Delhi Police during the NEET protest March on July 20, 2026.