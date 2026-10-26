How an Alleged Congress-on-Congress Blow Sparked Nationwide Protests from BJP: Center and Opposition Trade Jibes After Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks on PM Modi's "Baap"

Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India, wrote, “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna.” He further claimed that this was not the first time Congress had used “abusive language” against PM Modi’s family. “At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.(tea seller)'”

The Home Minister also questioned Rahul Gandhi's leadership, saying that the party keeps crossing the limits under his leadership. He further claimed that the reason behind this was frustration and desperation in Congress because of repeated electoral defeats.

The BJP's National President, Nitin Nabin, also wrote on X, “The kind of indecent and unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country's honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party's ideological bankruptcy.”

He also added, “When the opposition has no solid issues left to debate on the country's development, policies, and public welfare schemes, they resort to this kind of desperation and personal attacks.” Other senior leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also expressed shock over Kharge's remarks.