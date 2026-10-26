How an Alleged Congress-on-Congress Blow Sparked Nationwide Protests from BJP: Center and Opposition Trade Jibes After Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks on PM Modi's "Baap"

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ON MONDAY, October 26, 2026, the BJP started a nationwide protest against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At an event held in Patna on Sunday, a member of the audience interrupted Kharge while he was speaking about alleged SIR disparities. The man said, “Modi won’t go anywhere,” to which Kharge replied, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi’s father will have to go). Events took a turn after it was revealed that the man who made the remark was actually a Congress supporter and his remarks were misunderstood by the Party’s President.
After the controversial remark, many leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party expressed their anger, and a protest was announced, demanding an apology from Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Senior party leaders also took to X and called Kharge's remarks “inappropriate and offensive,” with some BJP members submitting a police complaint over the incident.
Kharge made the remark at a function marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Shrikrishna Singh, at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna on Sunday, October 25, 2026. While addressing the audience, Kharge started speaking about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. While he was speaking, a young member of the audience interrupted him and said, “Modi nahi jayega” (Modi won’t go anywhere).
The remark triggered Kharge's response, which is being criticized: “Even Modi’s father will have to go.” The youth who made the comment was then removed from the venue by the organizers. Following this, senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party took to X to write about the incident, calling Kharge's behaviour inappropriate.
Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India, wrote, “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has today torn apart all norms of decorum by making an indecent remark about Modi ji's father in Patna.” He further claimed that this was not the first time Congress had used “abusive language” against PM Modi’s family. “At times, they have hurled insults at his revered mother, at times called him 'merchant of death,' and at times mocked his poverty by calling him 'chaiwala.(tea seller)'”
The Home Minister also questioned Rahul Gandhi's leadership, saying that the party keeps crossing the limits under his leadership. He further claimed that the reason behind this was frustration and desperation in Congress because of repeated electoral defeats.
The BJP's National President, Nitin Nabin, also wrote on X, “The kind of indecent and unparliamentary language used today in Patna by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge towards the country's honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji reflects the Congress party's ideological bankruptcy.”
He also added, “When the opposition has no solid issues left to debate on the country's development, policies, and public welfare schemes, they resort to this kind of desperation and personal attacks.” Other senior leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also expressed shock over Kharge's remarks.
The man who made the comment during the meeting was identified as Santosh Kumar, from Chapra, Bihar. He said that he had been misunderstood. Kumar further stated he was trying to say that PM Modi would not step down unless the Congress party staged a major revolt against him, but he was mistaken for a BJP worker and misunderstood.
“My remarks were taken out of context. I want to see Modi removed from power, but my statement was cut short, leading to the misunderstanding,” Kumar said, as quoted by The Indian Express.
Following the incident, the BJP started nationwide protests. In Delhi, BJP leaders and members staged a demonstration on Rajaji Marg, near Kharge's residence. The protesters raised slogans against Congress leaders, demanding an apology. In Patna, a march led by BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi started from the party headquarters and proceeded towards Income Tax Golambar. The protesters also burned an effigy of Kharge while marching the 300-metre distance.
Demonstrations also took place in Bengaluru, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, and Lucknow, with leaders expressing their shock over Kharge's remarks and protesters burning posters and shouting slogans. As reported by The New Indian Express, amid the protests, the opposition party claimed that it was a BJP worker who had first insulted Kharge's late father, prompting his response. Congress leaders also alleged that Kharge had been insulted by the ruling party on several occasions and that his remarks were a reaction to what the worker had said.
The head of the Congress media and publicity department, Pawan Khera, stated, “The BJP hatches new conspiracies everyday. A few days ago after Kharge ji's speech, a despicable thing such as purification was carried out. Today in Bihar, when Kharge ji was giving a speech, a BJP worker insulted Kharge ji's father by saying that 'agar aapke baap bhi aa jayenge toh Modi nahi jayega' (Even if your father comes Modi will not leave).” He said that Kharge was a senior leader who had been insulted for the second time, yet he was now the one being accused.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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