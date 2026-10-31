“It’s Done Bro!”: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan; Newlyweds share wedding photographs

The news of their relationship comes after months of speculation, following Razdan's appearances at several events, including Omar Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister in 2024. Their marriage announcement comes just months after the Supreme Court dissolved Abdullah's previous marriage to his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah, bringing an end to their legal battle on July 31, 2026.

Omar Abdullah Marries Nidhi Razdan

As per reports, the divorce was officially filed on July 22, 2026. The Delhi High Court had earlier rejected the divorce petition, which Omar Abdullah later challenged. The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court, where the petition had remained pending since 2024, until both parties agreed to end their marriage amicably.

As per a report by Law Live, Omar Abdullah had also approached the family court in 2016, which dismissed his divorce plea due to a lack of evidence to prove that his marriage was beyond repair. Omar Abdullah and Payal Abdullah got married on September 1, 1994, and have been living separately since 2009. The former couple announced their separation in 2011. They have two sons.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of Omar Abdullah, clarified that the couple had resolved all their issues through mediation in July 2026. The former couple jointly submitted an application seeking divorce by mutual consent under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Who Is Nidhi Razdan?

Nidhi Razdan was previously married to Indian journalist Neelesh Misra in 2005, but the couple separated just two years later, in 2007. Razdan is of Kashmiri Pandit origin and is the daughter of veteran journalist Maharaj Krishan Razdan, who was also the former Editor-in-Chief of the news agency PTI. She worked as a journalist at NDTV for nearly 21 years and is currently working with DeKoder, founded by Indian economist and journalist Prannoy Roy. Razdan is widely known for hosting NDTV's prime-time show Left, Right & Centre.

[Rh/VS]

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