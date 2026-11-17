Rahul Gandhi recalled some fond memories during the event and told his mother that Rajiv Gandhi loved her during his brief speech. He said, “Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you.” He talked about the Varsity restaurant and the stories circulating about Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi’s first meeting. Calling it “mythology,” Rahul Gandhi recalled that he had once visited the same restaurant with his “girlfriend”.

“She had no idea what it was… So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met,” Rahul Gandhi said during the address. He narrated all the details about the popular restaurant, which has now been closed. From describing the yellow door of the restaurant to taking his girlfriend there, Rahul Gandhi shared that they sat at a table for two and told the restaurant staff about his parents meeting at the same place. To his surprise, the staff looked at him and said, “Oh, I know them.”

“And I was like, ‘What do you know about them?’ He said, ‘Oh, those two—I know exactly who you are talking about,’” said the Congress MP.

He further recalled the staff recommending the ‘chicken chasseur’ and said, “If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant. But never eat the chicken chasseur…the food is horrible.” Chicken Chasseur is a French dish served with a special Chasseur sauce. The chicken, paired with a sauce made with mushrooms, onions, shallots, tomatoes, and wine, is considered a delicacy in France.

Further sharing details about the only time he had seen his parents fight, Rahul Gandhi recalled an incident when Rajiv Gandhi was speaking to Amarinder Singh—the former chief minister of Punjab and a former Congress leader who was believed to be very close to the Gandhi family before joining the BJP in September 2022 —on the phone. Singh was also present at the book launch event, and Rahul Gandhi turned towards him and said, “That was the only time we ever saw them fight.”

He continued, “Papa was speaking to Amarinder Singh, and Mama was trying to say something. She repeated herself three or four times, and Papa was obviously stressed, so he got angry. So that was the fight.”

See Also: Wonder What’s The Story Behind the Cover Photo of Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir? Journo Rajdeep Sardesai Reveals It Was Clicked By None Other Than Her Husband Rajiv Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi recalls Sonia Gandhi sitting on Rajiv Gandhi’s lap

Rahul Gandhi further shared that he had seen his mother sit on his father’s lap at every meal, something he had not seen in any other household. “Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa’s lap, there would be Mama,” said Gandhi. He believed it was a normal routine, as he recalled going to his friend’s house and asking him, “What is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father’s lap?”

He continued speaking about how things changed when former prime minister Indira Gandhi was shot at their residence in New Delhi. He added that they later lost their “bigger anchor”, Rajiv Gandhi, who was “blown to pieces.” Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 during a rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, when a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) detonated an RDX belt while meeting him.

[Rh/VS/RS]

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