He recalled that the period was a distressing experience for him. At the time, Kanchan Gupta was the associate editor at The Pioneer and also took a jibe at the then editor, Ashok Mitra, who “needed to suck up to Sonia Gandhi.” Gupta recalled that he and his family had no place to stay after he was fired, as the accommodation they were living in was either rented from or owned by the Thapar family group, which owned The Pioneer at the time.

He continued, “All this happened after Vinod Mehta resigned in protest against pressure from Thapar House to be ‘nice’ to Sharad Pawar to whom the ‘Bombay Club’ was beholden.”

In the video shared by Ranganathan, Kanchan Gupta recalled the day he was sacked from his job after writing a piece ahead of the 1996 Indian general election. He said, “I remember writing a piece before the 1996 election called ‘Rome Rajya vs Ram Rajya’, or maybe it was the other way around.” He continued that the write-up mainly discussed what Sonia Gandhi stood for and what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stood for. “Those were two alternatives and it was for the people to decide what they want,” said Gupta.

See Also: Wonder What’s The Story Behind the Cover Photo of Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir? Journo Rajdeep Sardesai Reveals It Was Clicked By None Other Than Her Husband Rajiv Gandhi

A few days later, he was called to the office of his executive editor, whom he remembered as looking “very pale.” “You must stop writing, you must stop writing. Just stop writing,” Kanchan Gupta was told by his executive editor. When he further inquired about what had happened, he learned that someone from Sonia Gandhi’s office had contacted them regarding Gupta’s article. His executive editor told him that Vincent George, Sonia Gandhi’s personal secretary, had contacted their office and expressed displeasure over the article.

The CBI registered a case against Vincent George in 2001 after it was revealed that he had accumulated disproportionate assets compared to his known sources of income. Kanchan Gupta had also slammed Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, calling it a “political manifesto rather than a memoir.” He further told NDTV that the book aims to portray the actions of the Congress party in a favourable light during the Shah Bano case and the Godhra riots.

[Rh/VS/RS]

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