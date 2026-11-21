IN THE LATEST EPISODE of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Congress’ Dark Chapter series on X, he leveled some serious allegations against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on November 21, 2026. He targeted Sonia Gandhi over her shareholding rights in Indian automobile giant, Maruti Technical Services Private Limited (MTS) in the 1970s, despite her being a foreign national at the time. The post was shared on Dubey’s official X account and marked the 250th instalment of the series.

Sharing images from the report of the Commission of Inquiry on Maruti Affairs, Dubey tagged the post with - caption reading: ‘Congress Dark History’. In his post, the Godda MP claimed that Sonia Gandhi became a shareholder and director of MTS even though she was not an Indian citizen.

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He further alleged that the former Indira Gandhi led Congress government favoured the company, granting it special treatment. The post has so far garnered more than 30K views on social media, creating a massive ripple effect following the latest allegations against the former Congress chief, who recently released her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sonia Gandhi’s Share in Maruti

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi acquired Indian citizenship in 1983. In his X post, Nishikant Dubey claimed that Gandhi was the managing director (MD) of Maruti in 1970 and held a 50% stake in the company. He further noted that, under the Government of India’s rules, a foreign national is not allowed to become a director of an Indian company and raised questions about Sonia Gandhi’s involvement with the company in the 1970s.

“​​Sonia Gandhi was the real owner of Maruti,” wrote Dubey. He claimed that on November 21, 1970, Indian politician Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, entered into an agreement with Sonia Gandhi. Maruti Technical Services Private Limited was originally established in 1970. Sanjay Gandhi was MTS’ first managing director. Nishikant Dubey claimed that the company had already received a letter from the Indian government two years before its establishment, authorising it to produce and manufacture cars.

The BJP MP asked, “In 1969, did Prime Minister Indira Gandhi issue a Cabinet order allowing her daughter-in-law, Sonia Gandhi’s company, to manufacture cars?” He further raised questions about Sanjay Gandhi travelling around the world at the Indian government’s expense, Sonia Gandhi becoming MTS’ MD and holding a 50% stake in the company. “How did she become a director in 1970? Wasn’t the nationalisation of banks done solely to provide loans to her companies?” he asked.

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According to the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), banks were officially nationalized in 1969 under Indira Gandhi’s government to reduce the concentration of power held by a few influential figures. The nationalization of banks was carried out to benefit small farmers, small industries, exporters, manufacturers and new entrepreneurs.