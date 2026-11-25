Sonia Gandhi talked about providing security when Rajiv Gandhi was touring the country as part of his election campaign and was serving as the Leader of the Opposition at the time. She recalled one instance when Rajiv Gandhi was in Bihar and travelling in an open jeep. “And there were stones. There were rocks, stones thrown at them,” said Sonia Gandhi. She then spoke about security arrangements when visiting a state ruled by the BJP or the Opposition, adding that security would not necessarily be considered a priority.

Sonia Gandhi shared, “I am trying to say that when they say you have security, no, if you have security, first of all, it is the police of the place. And if the government is the BJP or an opposition government, forget it, they are not going to give special attention to security.”

During Rajiv Gandhi’s tour of Bihar, Rahul Gandhi was also present at the scene when he witnessed stones and rocks being thrown at them. Sonia Gandhi continued by recalling that when Rahul returned home, he told her, “Mama, if we don't do something about Papa’s security, I know I am going to come back for his funeral very soon.”

Rahul Gandhi on Rajiv Gandhi's Security Removal

Calling the Bihar tour the “final straw”, Rahul Gandhi shared that he had always been clear in his belief that Rajiv Gandhi’s security was deliberately withdrawn. He added, “Papa’s security was removed so that he got killed. Papa’s security was not removed, was not just an accident. It was done on purpose so that he got killed.” Rahul Gandhi further recalled having an argument with his father about the matter.

Their conversation covered several topics, including Sonia Gandhi declining to become Prime Minister in 2004. Their interaction also included some light-hearted moments, such as when Rajiv Gandhi asked Sonia Gandhi’s father for her hand in marriage. Sharing the video on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote in the caption, “And even after 500+ pages, there are some things Ma has left out of her book.” He also teased some of the topics discussed in the video, adding, “Priyanka and I sat down with our mother to talk through all of it. Going back to those memories brought back the joy, the laughter and even the pain we felt at the time.”

[Rh/VS/RS]

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