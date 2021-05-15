Saturday, May 15, 2021
Popularization Of Clear Teeth Aligners In India

Modern smile makeover services can also bolster India's dental and medical tourism landscape

Clean teeth aligners. Pixabay

Traditionally, the orthodontic procedure that seeks to “correct” crooked, overlapping, crowded, and gapped teeth has relied on metal braces. The image of a wired-teethed teenager being a regular occurrence in the popular imagination is proof of this. The reality, however, is the problem of misaligned or crooked teeth is not limited to teenagers.

If left untreated, misalignment of teeth does not straighten out naturally with time. This means that teens with malocclusion grow up to be young adults and adults with malocclusion. Further, the lack of adequate awareness — which in turn can be traced to a lack of adequate representation in popular culture — that post-teens can also access orthodontic treatment makes it less likely for individuals to seek teeth straightening services as they grow older.

Why? Because the prospect of wearing metal braces that loudly announce that a person is undergoing orthodontic treatment every time they smile acts as a major deterrent for adults and young adults who need smile makeover services. The entry of advanced dental players and orthodontic products such as clear aligners is changing this dynamic.

Benefits of modern smile makeover services:

Clear aligners consist of a custom-made framework that snugly fits over the teeth of an individual and works by exerting gentle pressure to push the teeth into the desired alignment. As the name indicates, Clear aligners, are made up of materials that are comfortable and do not create any irritation in the consumer’s mouth, including lips and gums. Moreover, they do not break easily, thereby preventing users from facing emergency inconvenience where they may need to get it replaced.

Clear aligners, are made up of materials that are comfortable and do not create any irritation. Pixabay

In both cases, beneficiaries have the power over whether or when they want to reveal they are undergoing orthodontic treatment. The near-invisible quality of clear aligners ensures that socially active people, including those in the corporates and the glamour industry, can go about their usual lifestyle without worrying about the appendages conspicuously affecting their appearance. Clear aligners also offer the advantage of being a flexible, pain-free, tasteless, stainless, and stylish alternative to metal braces.

Modern smile makeover services can also bolster India’s dental and medical tourism landscape. Since the adoption of clear aligners does not require regular follow-ups in the clinic, people from across the world can come to India and get aligners at cheaper rates, and connect with the orthodontists digitally for remote consultations.

Buoyed by strong word-of-mouth referrals and advocacy by satisfied customers, clear aligners are finding widespread adoption among the aspirational young adult Indian population. The clear aligners market is on a high-growth trajectory, not just in India but across the globe. The global clear aligners market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 10.8 percent to reach USD 6, 047.8 million by 2025. (IANS/SP)

