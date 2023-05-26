India U-17s face FC Augsburg U-17 in training game

The India U-17s have been on an extensive preparatory path for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup (to be held next month in Thailand), as they camped in Spain for a month before shifting base to Stuttgart, Germany on May 16. Having played two matches in Stuttgart, and after attending a number of Bundesliga games, the Blue Colts have arrived in Augsburg for the last week of their training in Germany.



"We have had a fruitful time in Germany. The facilities have been fantastic, and the boys have learnt a lot from different sessions given by the coaches in Stuttgart," said Fernandes.



The India U-17s have arrived in Augsburg on Thursday, and will play their first game against their hosts on Friday.