'Policy Paralysis in Delhi': Bharatiya Liberal Party Questions BJP Government on its One Year of Misgovernance in Delhi

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr. Munish Raizada, commented on one year of the BJP Government in Delhi, highlighting the governance situation in the state.

Dr. Raizada said that for ten years, Delhi was governed by the Aam Aadmi Party under the corrupt Arvind Kejriwal and there was no visible long-term development happening in the city. Many promises made to the people remained unfulfilled, and key civic issues continued without proper solutions.

When the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Delhi, the people expected visible change and meaningful improvement. However, even after completing one year in office, the condition of major civic issues remains largely unchanged.

Dr. Raizada pointed out that problems such as garbage management, the sewage system, pollution, healthcare, and education continue to be in poor condition, with no significant improvement seen on the ground.

Dr. Raizada added that the current government is not just facing a lack of action or lack of policy, but is suffering from “policy paralysis.” He said - Aapda Gayi, Bipda Aayi “(One tragedy after another)” expressing disappointment that the situation has not improved for the people of Delhi.

He further stated that the government does not appear to have a clear plan or strong intention to work for the betterment of Delhi and its residents. The Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) demands immediate corrective steps, clear policies, and time-bound action to address the ongoing civic and governance issues.