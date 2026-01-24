Delhi Chokes While Politicians Look Away, Distracting People’s Minds Towards the ‘VishwaGuru’ Drama

The moral decadence of society — cultivated over the years via populism, the ignition of divisive issues, and the taming of voters through purchasing power, caste, and regional gels— is now so evident that People enter a ‘celebratory’ mode when AQI of Delhi drops from unlivable levels of 800–900 to 250–400, which is still silently killing all of us. Yet, the PMO has not minced a single word on Delhi’s pollution issue. No plan, no blueprint is in sight.

This is the ground reality of my India’s capital.

Note: Environmental degradation is a national issue, and the entire country continues to see the damages.

Meanwhile, let the current political dispensation continue to distract us with the lofty drama of VishwaGuru.



