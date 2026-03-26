Meet Puducherry’s Richest Candidate: LJK Leader Jose Charles Martin, Son of India’s ‘Lottery King’ with Assets Worth ₹597 Crore 

Jose Charles Martin is the eldest son of Santiago Martin, India’s ‘Lottery King’. His brother-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, is also a leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay.

Jose Charles Martin was previously associated with the BJP himself, but exited the party citing delays in seat allocation. In December 2025, he launched the LJK, touting it as an alternative to disrupt the “BJP-Congress-NR Congress syndicate,” as he said in an interview with The Print.

Despite leaving the BJP, Martin, while in conversation with NDTV, stated that he continues to admire PM Modi’s vision and the Make in India programme. The LJK is partnering with the AINRC-BJP-AIADMK alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls and is expected to contest two seats.

Martin’s candidacy has also drawn attention due to disclosures related to his family business. According to disclosures mandated by the Supreme Court, Santiago Martin’s company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, emerged as the largest donor of electoral bonds between 2019 and 2024, having donated ₹1,368 crore across the spectrum.

Among the beneficiaries, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) received ₹509 crore, accounting for approximately 37% of the total. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) received ₹542 crore, while the BJP received ₹100 crore nationally and another ₹100 crore through the Prudent Electoral Trust.

The company had been flagged for serious irregularities in a 2017 CAG report and an ED investigation into its functioning remains ongoing.

The 2026 Puducherry Election is expected to witness multi party competition, with alliances shaping the electoral landscape. As candidates continue filing nominations, asset declarations are expected to remain a key point of public scrutiny ahead of polling.