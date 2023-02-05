ED conducts raids in Punjab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday said it has recently carried out search operations in 10 different places in Punjab in connection with the recovery of arms and drugs cases.

The raids were conducted at Sheron, Naushehra Pannuan, and Bugha in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

The ED said that the business and residential premises of one Kattar Singh a.k.a. Laddi, Gajjan Singh, Makhan Singh, other members of their family, and some associates were searched.

"During the search, various incriminating evidence was recovered and seized relating to numerous immovable properties worth crores of rupees in the names of the above-mentioned persons, members of their family and their associates," an official said.